Man Utd transfers: Ratcliffe ‘intends to trigger’ £92m double swoop ‘as quickly as possible’ in summer

Manchester United want to complete two signings worth a combined £92.5million ‘as quickly as possible’ in the summer, according to reports.

Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim is keen to bolster his attack and has set his sights on Wolves’ Matheus Cunha and Ipswich Town youngster Liam Delap.

Both players have been excellent in the 2024/25 Premier League and are expected to leave their clubs at the end of the campaign.

Cunha has helped Wolves stay above the relegation zone for the majority of the season, while Delap’s 12 league goals haven’t been enough to keep Ipswich afloat.

Wolves recently welcomed the Brazilian back from suspension and won 1-0 away to Man Utd on Sunday thanks to a Pablo Sarabia goal.

Signing a new striker has to be Amorim’s priority given Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund’s notable struggles in 2024/25 and there is no doubt Cunha would represent a significant upgrade.

Capable of playing on either side of a No. 9 in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system, Cunha’s versatility and make him a top transfer target for United.

Delap, meanwhile, has proven he can score in the Premier League, and for a poor team, which begs the question: how many could he net in a top team?

That question might not be answered immediately if he joins United considering they are 14th in the Premier League, but if they get their summer recruitment right, 2025/26 could be a positive season.

Winning the Europa League will be a huge boost financially with a big summer window planned, but losing to Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals or Tottenham or Bodø/Glimt in the final would require lots of first-team sales.

Regardless of the Europa uncertainty, United are planning their summer rebuild and have made Cunha and Delap their top two targets, though Amorim is also expected to target a centre-midfielder and wing-back.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are eager to sign the Premier League pair ‘as quickly as possible in the summer’.

Cunha has a £62.5million release clause in the Wolves contract he signed earlier this year and is not expected to depart for a penny less.

Meanwhile, Delap has a £30m relegation release clause and with Ipswich all but down, he is set to depart for that figure.

In a boost to Amorim, United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘intends to trigger the release clauses’ and a deal to sign Cunha ‘is said to be very close’.

Amorim reportedly views the Wolves star as one of the two players behind his striker, while Delap is his ‘No. 1 target’, though the club are prepared to face ‘fierce competition’ for his signature.

It has previously been reported that every Premier League club – except Arsenal – want to sign the 22-year-old.

‘Another option’ for the Red Devils is Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and the club ‘could be persuaded’ to send Hojlund back to Italy in exchange for the £70m-rated striker.

