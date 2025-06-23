Liam Delap says he’s ready to bring an edge to Chelsea’s front line after joining the club in a £30m deal from Ipswich and believes he can force his way into England’s World Cup plans if he makes the most of the opportunity.

Speaking to the Mail Online, the 22-year-old striker opened up on his aggressive playing style, long-term ambition, and his decision to take the number nine shirt at Stamford Bridge, despite the club’s well-documented struggles with previous holders of the number.

Delap, who turned down interest from Man Utd and Newcastle among others, said: “Maybe I am a little old school but it is the way I play and I don’t want to change it. I love those battles.

“I’ve always had that same edge as a kid and I’m not going to change the way my mindset is. You’ve just got to make sure you’re on the right side of the edge.”

That physical streak helped power Ipswich to a top-flight return two seasons ago, yet also saw him pick up more yellow cards than any other player in the Premier League.

“It was obviously my first season playing in the Prem and playing with VAR,” he said. “It’s not something I’m worried about now. I can control my emotions when I need to.”

Delap even revealed he played through the pain of broken ribs for the final stretch of the season, an injury sustained just before Ipswich’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea in April.

“It was painful for a few weeks but I got over it,” he said. “There is probably that narrative that nowadays there aren’t as many old-school strikers as there used to be. But it’s my game ultimately and I enjoy it.”

On his decision to wear the No.9 shirt, often cited as cursed by Chelsea fans, Delap was unfazed.

“It doesn’t mean anything to me. At the end of the day it’s just a number. Wayne Rooney wore it. My idol growing up was Cristiano Ronaldo… there’s no pressure.”

The striker, who previously worked under Enzo Maresca in Manchester City’s youth ranks, says the reunion played a part in his decision to join Chelsea.

“I know how he plays. I’ve played in this system before. I know a lot of the players here and the project of the club, how they see the future. That’s what excited me.”

Delap admits he was disappointed to miss out on the U21 Euros after Chelsea brought him in just before the Club World Cup, but says he’s already looking ahead to the senior stage.

“If I’m playing badly then I know I’m not going to be in [the England squad], but if I’m playing well then it gives me a good chance,” he said. “It’s been a goal of mine since I was six or seven years old to play for my country.”