Manager confirms £30m Man Utd, Chelsea target ‘looking at options’ amid ‘lots of interest’

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed that Manchester United and Chelsea-linked striker Liam Delap is “looking at his options for next year”.

United target Delap is expected to leave Portman Road this summer, with a £30million relegation release clause in his contract.

The 22-year-old has attracted interest from almost every Premier League club after scoring 12 goals in 36 top-flight appearances this season.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Ipswich head coach McKenna said Delap is likely to “move on this summer” amid “interest from pretty much every club in the league”.

“Liam’s looking at his options for next year, which I think he is entitled to do and we support him with that,” McKenna said.

“I think we have given him permission to do that this week. It’s a very important decision for his future.

“Of course there is a lot of interest – and rightly so. I think part of his week has been having some of those conversations.

“It looks more likely than not that he will move on this summer and he has interest from pretty much every club in the league, and I don’t think there are many clubs in the world who wouldn’t want to have him.

“Nothing is sorted, nothing is done or completed or even very, very, very close, so that process will take its course.”

McKenna added: “We will be proud of the part that we have had in terms of Liam’s development and his contribution this season.

“If he stays with us, we will be delighted, and if he moves on this summer, it will be a positive sign for the club to have developed and sold a player at that sort of level and hopefully it will be a good move for him as well.”

Chelsea are believed to be very interested in signing Delap this summer, but they also have Arsenal-linked RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko on their radar.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are targeting both Delap and Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

Cunha has a £60m release clause in his contract, and he is reportedly open to joining the Red Devils, who are prepared to trigger it.

Ruben Amorim’s summer transfer plans have been thrown into disarray following his side’s failure to win the Europa League.

United were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in Wednesday’s final in Bilbao, a result that cost them Champions League qualification and an estimated £100m in revenue.

The Red Devils were heavily reliant on winning the competition to help fund a squad rebuild and will now be forced to sell several players to boost Amorim’s transfer budget.

