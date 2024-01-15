‘Delighted’ Man Utd, Arsenal target’s ‘dream’ transfer emerges but ‘main obstacle’ threatens £52m deal

Fulham and Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha has reportedly picked out his ‘dream’ transfer amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

The defensive midfielder joined Fulham following their return to the Premier League for around £20m from Sporting Lisbon.

Palhinha was one of the standout performers in the Premier League last season and he was pursued by Bayern Munich during the 2023 summer transfer window.

He looked likely to join the Bundesliga champions on deadline day for around £55m but this deal was not finalised as Fulham were unable to acquire a suitable replacement.

Bayern Munich have continued to be linked with Palhinha in recent months but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that he “will not” be joining them in January.

“Joao Palhinha will not join Bayern Munich in the January transfer window. We know he was almost a Bayern player on deadline day in the summer before the deal collapsed – Bayern decided to keep following the player because they still like and appreciate Palhinha. However, now the deal will not happen because he is considered too expensive.

“Bayern are clear – they have no intention to pay €75-80m for Palhinha, and that is what Fulham want for the Portuguese midfielder after he signed a new deal in the summer. Nothing is happening in January for Palhinha to Bayern, who have instead signed Eric Dier, and now their focus is on signing a new right-back.

“For Palhinha, let’s see if the situation can change with an English club trying to sign him in January, or if he will move in the summer. At the moment the situation is quiet, and his price makes it look difficult for something to happen in January as the only way is for top clubs to sell players before, but this is also not easy.”

Bayern Munich’s stance on Palhinha has opened the door for Premier League clubs and he has been linked with Arsenal and Man Utd of late.

But Spanish outlet Sport claim Palhinha has ‘Barcelona on his mind’ and he ‘dreams of playing’ for the La Liga giants ‘one day’.

The 28-year-old would ‘welcome a change of scenery’ for ‘sporting and personal reasons’ and he ‘would be delighted’ to sign for Barcelona. The report adds.