Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been ripped into by Richard Keys and Andy Gray, who believe his excuses are coming across as “desperate”.

The Red Devils were poor against Everton on Saturday afternoon but got over the line thanks to Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford penalties, both of which were won by Alejandro Garnacho.

‘Deluded’ Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag slammed

It has been a poor season for Ten Hag’s side, who are currently eight points off the Champions League places having played a game more than fourth-placed Aston Villa, who host fifth-place Tottenham on Sunday.

United’s poor form comes down to a lot of things and if Ten Hag was to have his way, we would all believe it is because of factors out of his control, such as injuries and luck.

Insisting that he could easily have won 14 more games as Manchester United manager, the Dutchman has come across as “deluded” and “desperate” to infamous duo Keys and Gray, who were speaking on beIN SPORTS.

“In the interest of ballots, he’s won 61 of 100 games, which is a better record than any previous incumbent of the chair at Manchester United…I think he’s deluded,” Keys said.

Gray added: “He certainly gives me the impression of a manager who’s searching for stats and facts that tell his fans, Manchester United fans, that it’s not as bad as we’re seeing.”

The pair then dived a little bit deeper into the stats, with Gray adding: “That’s a more interesting record, for me [31 wins and 22 defeats in 60 games]. Just above 50 per cent victories.

“But when you look at the things, goals scored [90] and goals conceded [84] are almost level. Come on… you’re Manchester United, that should not be a stat.

“In 14 games, they’ve scored three-plus, but in 13 games, they’ve conceded three-plus. Those are stats that are just damning. It can’t be anything else.”

Gray then heavily criticised Ten Hag after United put in ‘one of their worst-ever performances’ against Manchester City last week, noting that their form does not come down to injuries as the Cityzens and Liverpool have coped just fine without key players.

“I don’t look at facts and figures,” Gray continued. “I know what I’ve seen. I know what I saw last week. I saw one of the worst performances I’ve ever seen from Man United. Maybe the worst I’ve seen in a derby.

“And he’s putting that up because of injuries? No, they’ve got injuries, no more than Man City have had. They’ve lost Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, their best players, arguably, for long spells this season.

“They coped with it. Liverpool have played kids in a cup final. Coped with it and won it. So you can’t offer that as an excuse.

“Manchester United can’t be offering up the fact they’ve had a few injuries as a reason why they are where they are. They are where they are because I don’t think there’s a direction they’re going.

“If you ask me what style of play United play and what they are… are they a counter-pressing team?

“Are they a team that sits back and then breaks? Are they a team that plays on the front foot? I don’t know because you never see it.”

Keys concluded: “Desperate men say desperate things, and that was desperate.”

