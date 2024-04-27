Deluded Ten Hag: Man Utd ‘one of most dynamic and entertaining teams in Premier League’

In this week’s edition of ‘Erik ten Hag Says The Silliest Things’, he has claimed Manchester United “are one of the most dynamic and entertaining teams in the league”.

The Red Devils dropped more points at home to relegation-haunted Burnley on Saturday afternoon, drawing 1-1.

Zeki Amdouni won a late penalty that he converted himself to cancel out Antony’s first Premier League goal of the season.

Despite United’s dismal performances this season, manager Ten Hag – who is the favourite to be the next top-flight manager sacked – has boldly claimed that his side are actually “playing good football”.

He did have no complaints over the penalty conceded by Andre Onana but boldly claimed that his team should have been awarded at least three penalties, because of course he did.

Erik ten Hag spouts nonsense after Man Utd draw v Burnley

“We put ourselves in a winning position and over long courses of the game we dominated,” he told Match of the Day. “Only the second part of the first half where we conceded some chances, but the rest of the game was ours. We were in a winning position and we gave it away.

“It is a penalty. But, in the other box I have seen a minimum of three penalties.

“The refereeing is really inconsistent. If you take the penalty last week against Aaron Wan-Bissaka, why wasn’t today? There was a minimum of one penalty against Garnacho.

“Every team gives up opportunities. But, when it is up to us, it is weird. We created loads of chances as well.

“We are one of the most dynamic and entertaining teams in the league at this moment. We are creating loads of chances by playing good football. it was unnecessary to lose control. We repaired this at half-time and second half was much better.”

With Champions League qualification being almost impossible now, Ten Hag added: “That is the facts. It is not easy to get fourth when you’re so far behind. We needed to win.

“The past few weeks we’ve got in winning positions and then given it away. The gap is too big in this phase of the season.”

Ten Hag added to Sky Sports: “Strong start to the game. Loads of chances then we lost in control in second part of first half. Burnley came back in the game and had some chances. Second half was all ours and we are in a winning position and we give the game away at the end.

“Very frustrated, shouldn’t happen. You put yourself in difficult positions. Over many phases of the game we did very good so at the end we have to take the three points and the clean sheet. We gave it away again at the end.

“We put ourselves in a winning position by playing some good football – creating loads of chances and then to give it away in the end in the final minutes it’s so unnecessary.”

At least he didn’t moan about the September loss to Arsenal this week.

Kompany on Burnley being held by Man Utd: ‘That’s football’

Ten Hag insisted that Manchester United dominated the game but Burnley had lots of chances to win.

On his side’s high number of opportunities to score, Clarets boss Vincent Kompany told Match of the Day: “That is football. We are where we are for a reason.

“If we are clinical in all moments we’d be well clear of the relegation zone. Our attitude was impeccable and the sacrifice for the team was impeccable too. Old Trafford is always a tough place to go to, we’ll take the positives and hopefully keep the momentum ahead of two games at Turf Moor.”

