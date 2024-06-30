Denmark star slams ‘crazy’ Michael Oliver decision in Germany loss as Wright, Postecoglou fume

Joachim Andersen says the decision to award a penalty against him in Denmark’s controversial 2-0 loss to Germany was “crazy”.

Second-half goals from Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala gave the hosts a 2-0 win and a place against Spain or Georgia in the last eight.

Denmark thought they had gone ahead three minutes into the second half when Andersen found the back of the net.

However, Thomas Delaney was centimeters offside in the build-up according to the semi-automated offside technology.

Andersen’s misery was compounded when David Raum’s cross hit his outstretched arm, with referee Michael Oliver being sent to the monitor to give a penalty to Germany.

Havertz stepped up to tuck away his second spot-kick of the tournament, beating Kasper Schmeichel’s dive to his left with a perfect penalty inside the right post.

The decision to disallow the goal is one thing but the handball has completely baffled Crystal Palace defender Andersen.

“It was crazy and not a penalty at all,” Andersen said. “I can’t run around with my arms behind my back and play football. He’s half a metre away from me and hits the ball on my hand, so I can’t see what I could do to prevent it.

“The offside call is also difficult to see. It’s so minimal that you really have to look for it. But the handball call is the craziest I’ve ever seen.

“Margins decided the game. If our goal had been allowed, I’m convinced we would have won the game.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou was dismayed by Andersen’s goal being disallowed.

Postecoglou said: “When it’s that tight I cannot see how it can be that definitive. I don’t care what technology they’ve got today.

“The problem is once we accept that we then accept us sitting around for two minutes later on in the game trying to figure out how to disallow that goal. In the past the linesman put his flag up and we all knew whether it was offside or it wasn’t.”

Former England striker Ian Wright also criticised the decisions that led to Denmark’s controversial Euro 2024 exit against Germany.

“That as a handball will never ever sit well for me, I’m not sure why they’re going so deep into the science of it,” Wright said.

“The offside law for me has gone crazy.”

