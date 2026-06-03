Andoni Iraola suffers first Liverpool transfer blow as Real Madrid ‘deal closed’ for €20m serial winner

Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, who is joining Real Madrid despite Liverpool interest

Liverpool have failed in their quest to hand incoming manager Andoni Iraola the signing of Denzel Dumfries, with Real Madrid swooping in and agreeing a deal with the Inter Milan star.

Trent Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool for Real Madrid in the summer of 2025, despite the Reds making multiple offers of a new contract to the English right-back.

Ibrahima Konate is also joining Real Madrid as a free agent this summer, after Liverpool failed to convince the France international defender to sign a new deal and extend his stay at Anfield.

Lightning has struck again for Liverpool, with the Premier League club missing out on the signing of Denzel Dumfries to Madrid.

On May 19, it emerged that Dumfries’ agents were pushing the right-back to a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot was the manager of Liverpool at the time, and the Dutchman wanted to bring his compatriot to Anfield to enhance the quality of the right side of the defence.

READ: Liverpool XI to be chosen by Iraola next season after potential £200m splurge on three signings

Slot was subsequently sacked by Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), but the Reds’ remain(ed) interested in a 2026 summer deal for Dumfries, with Andoni Iraola set to take charge at Anfield.

The 30-year-old is one of the best right-backs in the world and is also a Netherlands international with 71 caps for his country.

Dumfries has been a serial winner at Inter, winning Serie A twice, the Coppa Italia thrice and the Supercoppa Italiana on three occasions.

The right-back also helped Inter reach the final of the Champions League in 2023 and 2025.

Liverpool miss out on Denzel Dumfries to Real Madrid

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reported on X at 7:23pm on June 2: “Understand Denzel Dumfries and Real Madrid are close to reaching an agreement on personal terms.

READ MORE: Sunderland and Palace humble Big Six with their 2026 World Cup participants

“The only thing still missing is Real‘s final decision on whether to trigger the release clause worth less than €25m or not.

“Liverpool are monitoring the situation.

“Dumfries is under contract with Inter until 2028.”

Plettenberg subsequently stated: “Denzel Dumfries is hoping that Real Madrid will trigger his release clause.

“A move to Real is his preferred option.

“As excl. revealed, personal terms between Dumfries,

“Real Madrid and his agency are close to being agreed.

“Negotiations are advanced on player‘s side.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano posted on X at 7:39pm on June 2: “Negotiations underway between Real Madrid and Denzel Dumfries’ camp as it’s the favorite destination of the right back.

“Liverpool are also keen since January, even without Arne Slot.

“Release clause worth €20m and not €25m, as revealed today.”

Madrid wrapped up the deal in a matter of hours thereafter.

Romano posted at 9:43pm: “EXCLUSIVE: Denzel Dumfries to Real Madrid, HERE WE GO!

“Deal in place and all agreed with Dutch right back to join Real Madrid from Inter, Spanish club will trigger €20m release clause.

“Dumfries has accepted Madrid, deal closed tonight and formal steps to follow.”

READ NEXT: Liverpool copy Leeds but hope for ‘organised chaos’ with Iraola instead of relegation under Allardyce

