Liverpool and Arne Slot may well need to be preparing for life after Trent Alexander-Arnold with the England right-back’s future still up in the air.

The 26-year-old’s current Liverpool deal expires come the end of the season, and with the full-back playing such a vital role for both Jurgen Klopp and Slot in his start to life on Merseyside, it may prove a tough task to replace Alexander-Arnold’s qualities.

According to Caught Offside though, the Reds have an agreement in place to bring Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries to Anfield, viewing him as an able successor to the man who has been at Liverpool since the age of six.

Like Alexander-Arnold, Dumfries is also out of contract at the end of the season, with the report claiming the San Siro club believe the Dutchman is not receptive to a contract extension as he has his sights set on a move to the Premier League.

Dumfries has previously been linked with moves to a number of English clubs, with Erik ten Hag having wanted the 28-year-old as part of his Dutch-heavy rebuild at Old Trafford. We really hope Slot isn’t now heading towards the same direction. Just see the current league table for how that recruitment process has gone for Ten Hag and United.

Dumfries possesses qualities going forward, though he has featured predominantly at right wing-back for club and country which makes it difficult to understand how well he would transition into English football. He has 139 appearances for Inter since joining the club in 2021 from PSV Eindhoven.

His age may also show how highly Liverpool rate Alexander-Arnold’s current deputy Conor Bradley, who has shown he is more than capable to stand in for his teammate in his absence. Bradley is just 21-years-old and would offer Liverpool a number of years ahead, especially in comparison to Dumfries.

The priority for Liverpool at this stage must surely be to tie down Alexander-Arnold to a new deal, which would see a move for Dumfries fall through.

Alexander-Arnold is a homegrown academy product, and a departure on a free would certainly cause a stir within the fanbase. The club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, have done a fantastic job in rebuilding the team and reaching European success, though allowing their No.66 to reach this situation is quite bizarre.

Ahead of England’s Nations League loss to Greece, on his club future, Alexander-Arnold said: “I don’t want to be the player who only won trophies when he was young.”

So far since making his Liverpool debut, he has won everything there is to win in club football, including the Premier League and the Champions League, though a move to Real Madrid may prove as the best possible option to lift the latter again.