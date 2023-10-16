Desailly makes bold Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction – ‘It looks impossible’

Marcel Desailly has backed Chelsea to beat Arsenal on their return to Premier League action on Saturday.

The Blues have endured a difficult start to the season under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, while the Gunners are flying high, level on points with Tottenham at the top of the Premier League, having beaten Manchester City last time out.

One of Chelsea’s best performances of the season came on the opening day, as they drew 1-1 with Liverpool, and it’s been suggested that Pochettino’s side will be suited to playing against better opposition.

Desailly certainly believes that to be the case, and backed Chelsea to get one over on their London rivals.

“It looks impossible, but I’ll go for a 3-1 win [to Chelsea],” Desailly told Gambling Zone.

“Why not? This is the beauty of the Premier League. As soon as a team has a mental drop and isn’t ready for the intensity of a match, they can lose. When Arsenal players arrive at Chelsea, they may believe that it won’t be as difficult as it would at Tottenham, City, or eventually, Man United.

“Those kinds of stadiums get players ready for the battle. When teams come to Chelsea, they’ll think they can win, despite how talented their players are.

“The mental preparation will automatically drop, even if you try to control it.’

“All of what I said about Chelsea before can be brushed away if Chelsea beat Arsenal.

“A victory won’t just mean three points, it’ll also mean you’ve been physically, technically, and tactically superior to Arsenal. That’ll give the players a lot of belief, and Pochettino can build on that.

“Everyone now knows that Arsenal are a part of the great teams in the Premier League, and Chelsea will know how important the psychological aspects of the game are. I do believe Chelsea can win, even if it’s Arsenal. I’m not taking away from Arsenal’s level, but Chelsea can win and build up from there.”

Chelsea head into the weekend in 11th place – a point behind Manchester United – having taken just 11 points from their opening eight games.

