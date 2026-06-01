France have a great chance to win the World Cup for the third time in history this summer, with Marcel Desailly telling Football365 that he’s convinced that two players he considers the best in the world can inspire those around them to glory, but with a third man in particular embodying that winning mentality.

The greatest show on earth gets underway on June 11 – just 10 days from now – with one of the co-hosts, Mexico, tackling South Africa in Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium, now known as the Banorte Stadium.

France – drawn in Group I – begin their campaign with a tricky clash against Senegal on June 16, with the 82,000 MetLife Stadium in New Jersey holding what should be a fascinating opener.

Didier Deschamps’ side later face Iraq and Norway as they look to secure a place in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Les Bleus, champions in 1998 and again in 2018, go into the 2026 edition as second favourites behind European champions Spain as they look to win the title for the third time.

One man who knows what it takes to become champion of the world is Desailly and the former Chelsea man has revealed in an exclusive interview with Football365 why he fancies his country’s chances.

Asked who he sees as his country’s difference-makers, Desailly had no hesitation in picking out both Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe and the reigning Ballon d’Or holder Ousmane Dembele, who is currently on a high after retaining the Champions League trophy with PSG on Saturday.

“Mbappe. He is the captain. Everybody acknowledges his leadership,” Desailly stated, in association with MrRaffle.com. “There is not yet any problem around him in the French national team. Most of them are from the same generation; they were or they are, great friends.

“He has been able to show to the others that he is really committed to the French national team, and he is not bitter. Look at Dembele – he has been able to win the Ballon d’Or, whereas Mbappé is chasing the Ballon d’Or all over the place, yet Mbappe is still committed to the group to get back to this level.

“They have the winning mentality. When you have the winning mentality, you have a taste for victory, so you can erase all the little conflicts that might come up right and left. The taste of victory is sweet. Dembelé has it from 2018. Mbappe has it also – they almost made it again in 2022 in Qatar.”

READ NEXT: Who will win the 2026 Ballon d’Or? It’s Kane v Dembele as it stands

Deschamps embodies France’s winning culture

Desailly is adamant that star duo raise the standards for the rest of the team, though none moreso than coach Didier Deschamps, who also knows what it takes to lead his side to world domination.

“They bring the rest of the team with them,” Desailly, who won the 1998 tournament with France added.

Turning his attention to his former teammate Deschamps, Desailly added: “On top of that, they have a coach who also has that culture of a winning mentality. It brings a great combination.

“Everybody is ready to compete and be an extra value for that.”

Desailly also thinks the likes of Monaco talent Maghnes Akliouche won’t help but be inspired by those around him, claiming any tournament newcomers will be indoctrinated into that winning mentality.

“France is already a successful team. So when you join, you need to adapt to the system and bring that value for the collective, more than creating chaos, problems, and trying to get a piece of the cake for yourself.”

MORE WORLD CUP COVERAGE ON 365

2026 World Cup squad lists: England, Scotland, France and all the rest of the 48 competing nations

Details on the 2026 World Cup squad rules and regulations

How the new 48-team World Cup format works