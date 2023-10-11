Desailly names Premier League star among duo ‘above’ Arsenal star Saliba as ‘best in world’

Marcel Desailly admits William Saliba has great “potential” but named two centre-backs he believes are currently “above” the Arsenal star as the world’s best centre-backs.

Saliba impressed for the Gunners in his debut campaign in 2022-23 and appears to have gone up another level this term after a standout display in the win over Manchester City, as he marked Erling Haaland out of the game.

Haaland didn’t manage a single shot in the game, but former Chelsea defender Desailly, who was considered to be one of the best during his time at the highest level, was quick to make the point that Saliba didn’t stop the Norwegian on his own.

Desailly told Gambling Zone: “He didn’t keep Haaland quite by himself – it was also due to the other players.

“Arsenal pressed City high and cut out the passes to Haaland.”

The Word Cup winner believes Saliba is currently short of Virgil van Dijk and current France centre-back Dayot Upamecano.

He added: “I wouldn’t say Saliba is the best in the world yet. I believe that Dayot Upamecano and Virgil Van Dijk are above Saliba, even though Van Dijk has dropped a little bit.

“We do, however, need to give Saliba time. He only arrived two years ago and, back then, nobody knew his name. He was never mentioned! Let’s allow him to exercise and practice his craft at the highest level.

“Saliba has done well and he has the potential, but let’s wait and see what else he can do. The potential is there. He’s surely an international-level player for France. He needs to build up his relationship with the other players in the France camp before he can show what he can do individually.

“I really like Upamecano, even if he still believes a bit too much in his athletic capacity. That causes him to make mistakes.

“I’d say he needs a bit more humility in his physical capability and reads the game better, he’d be the best centre-back in the world. Virgil Van Dijk’s drop has been so disappointing as, for three seasons, we all believed he could be the best.”