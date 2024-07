‘Sorry if the Swedish are bored’ – Deschamps hits back at France critics at Euro 2024

Defiant France boss Didier Deschamps has insisted he does not care if people have been “bored” by his Euro 2024 semi-finalists.

Deschamps, who guided his country to World Cup glory in 2018, will send them into battle against in-form Spain in Munich on Tuesday evening with some onlookers less than impressed with the form they have shown in the competition so far.

‘Sorry if the Swedish are bored’

Asked by a Swedish journalist at his pre-match press conference about accusations his team has played “boring” football, he said: “If you’re getting bored, you know what? Watch another game, that’s fine. You don’t have to watch, it’s fine. It’s a European Championship, it’s very difficult for everyone.

“Up until now, it has not been the same as in the past, but we do have the capability to share emotions, to make lots of French men and women happy though the results that we’ve been pulling out of the bag, especially in a period that has been quite difficult for our country.

“But I’m sorry if the Swedish are getting bored of our football. It doesn’t really bother me that much.”

‘Semi-final speaks for itself’

France, who finished second behind Austria in Group D, have since edged past Belgium and, after a penalty shoot-out, Portugal, and midfielder Adrien Rabiot – back in the fold after suspension – is equally unconcerned as he attempts to exorcise the ghost of World Cup final defeat just over 18 months ago.

Rabiot said: “Whether we’re an interesting team to watch or not, the fact that we’re in the semi-finals speaks for itself. We want to lift the trophy after having got so close to the goal in 2022.”

By contrast, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, who will be without suspended duo Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand as well as the injured Pedri, has presided over perhaps the most fluent side in the tournament to date, albeit one who were taken all the way by hosts Germany in the last eight.

However, while style is important to him, he admitted ultimately all that matters is the result.

De la Fuente, who also backed skipper Alvaro Morata after he accused some back at home of disrespecting him, told a press conference: “In principle, what you try to do is to prepare a game-plan that will help you win.

“Of course you have an idea – if we talk about the show or whatever, we are talking about a model, an idea and maybe our idea is closer to a nice show, a nice spectacle – if we do it right. In that respect, I think we are a nice team to watch.

“But in the end, it’s about winning and even more so at this stage. We try to play nice football, but we want to play practical football too because what you will analyse later and assess later is the result.”