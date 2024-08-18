Ian Wright was critical of an Arsenal player after victory over Wolves.

Ian Wright criticised Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli for a ‘disappointing’ moment in their win over Wolves with the winger ‘desperate’ after a ‘poor season’.

The Gunners are looking to go one better in 2024/2025 having finished second to Manchester City in consecutive top flight campaigns.

Mikel Arteta’s side ran out comfortable 2-0 winners over Wolves in their opening game of the new Premier League season thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka.

But they could have won by more and Wright was frustrated with Martinelli after one particular moment in the first half when his decision-making cost Arsenal.

The Brazilian got in behind the Wolves defence but decided to shoot from a tight angle instead of passing to Declan Rice, who was in space in the box.

Wright believes Martinelli’s desperation to prove himself after a “poor season” was to blame with Leandro Trossard ready and waiting on the bench to take his place in the starting lineup.

“This one here is a bit disappointing for me because he [Martinelli] has got the opportunity to cut back to Declan Rice,” Wright said on Premier League Productions.

“Just lay that into Declan, go 2-0 up and go in at half-time. I know that he’s desperate to do well because he has got Trossard on the bench. He had a poor season last year, Martinelli.

“But he’s trying to impress upon the manager, but give that back to Declan Rice, 2-0, and then you probably get your goal in the second half.”

Artet was pleased with his side’s professional display against Wolves despite their lack of fluency at times.

“In the first game there’s always that uncertainty about how you’re going to react, especially against a difficult opponent,” Arteta said.

“We scored two, kept a clean sheet. Job done, score two, clean sheet, win. Win in any context. You’ll have better days, or worse days.

“The opposition will guide you to play in a specific type of way. Today we won in a convincing way, but probably in a different way because it’s what the game requires.”

Asked about Arsenal’s title aspirations, Arteta added: “What I’ve seen is the willingness.

“Whether we’re gonna do it [win the title] or not, we’ll have to show it every day in how we play and the results that we take away.”

Saka was particularly impressive against Wolves and Arteta compared the winger with a football legend after the game.

Asked why opposition players allow Saka to cut inside on his left foot, Arteta smiled and said: “Good players, you know…

“With [Lionel] Messi, I know that he’s going to come in here and put the ball there. He does it all the time. It’s the quality of the players.”