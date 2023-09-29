‘Desperate’ Arsenal star eyes January exit with Prem transfer mooted as Newcastle, Villa show interest

According to reports, Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe is going to ‘consider his future’ amid interest from Aston Villa, Brighton and Newcastle.

Smith Rowe has suffered a significant fall from grace since he shone for the Gunners during the 2021/22 campaign.

The 23-year-old grabbed ten goals and two assists for Arsenal during his breakout season in 21/22. But he was restricted to just 12 Premier League appearances last term as he struggled with a groin injury.

The Englishman was linked with a shock move to Premier League rivals Chelsea during the summer transfer window and he has barely featured for Arsenal at the start of this season.

Smith Rowe made a rare start for the Gunners in the Carabao Cup in midweek but according to 90min, he already has one eye on a January transfer.

They are reporting that ‘Smith Rowe would consider leaving Arsenal if he is not more involved in the first-team setup by the time the January transfer window opens’. They explain.

’90min understands that Smith Rowe, who has scored one goal in three appearances for the England senior side, has ambitions of making Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024 and is desperate for more first-team opportunities this year.

‘Aston Villa, who have made concrete attempts to sign Smith Rowe in the past, remain interested in him, while Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United are also monitoring the situation.

‘There is a possibility that Smith Rowe, whose contract runs until 2026, could be allowed to leave on loan for the second half of the 2023/24 season before returning to Arsenal.

‘This would also open up the opportunity for foreign clubs to enter the race as it is unlikely they would be able to afford whatever permanent fee the Gunners would ask for.’

Speaking after Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Brentford in the Carabao Cup in midweek, Smith Rowe revealed that he “used to have a lot of doubts” about himself.

“I have changed a bit of my mentality…just to go for it. I have not really got anything to lose. I have tried to change that inside me,” Smith Rowe said.

“I used to have a lot of doubts. I used to question my confidence, at times. But now I am really strong. I am feeling really fit and I am taking that into now.

“The gaffer has really helped me with that. He was helping me through my injury and often pulled me for chats about how I can be mentally stronger. I tried to support the boys as much as I could when I couldn’t help them on the pitch. It was really tough but I am stronger now.”

He added: “When I heard [supporters cheering him onto the pitch] in the Champions League, it was a really proud moment for me and my family.

“It has been hard sometimes not coming on and sometimes [you are] disappointed, but this is life, this is football. You have got to keep going.”

