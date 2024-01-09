According to reports, a surprising suitor have joined the race to sign former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson from Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq.

Henderson has dominated the opening couple of days of this winter transfer window after The Daily Mail revealed that he is ‘desperate for a return to the Premier League’.

These reports have emerged just a few months after he decided to leave Liverpool for Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq in a deal worth around £12m.

Several big-name players from Europe headed to the Middle East country for a huge payday but Henderson was criticised more than most for making this move as he had previously been a major advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

Henderson has reportedly struggled to settle in the Middle East and would be willing to take a pay cut to secure himself a move to the Premier League or a team in Europe.

Football Insider claim ‘multiple English top-flight sides are ready to sign Henderson this month if his price tag and wage demands are reasonable’.

The report adds: ‘Tottenham and Chelsea are among the clubs to be widely linked with a potential move for the England international.

‘Henderson is believed to be mindful that he will have to play regular football at a good level if he is to make Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for the European Championships later this year.’

TalkSPORT meanwhile have indicated that Henderson could soon be involved in a Bundesliga title fight amid interest from Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

FEATURE: Jordan Henderson bumwash has trashed his reputation in five Saudi Arabian months



Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has since revealed that Dutch giants Ajax are also interested in signing Henderson.

He tweeted: “Ajax are showing concrete interest in signing Jordan Henderson in case he’ll get green light to leave Al Ettifaq in January transfer window.

“There are several clubs keen, waiting for Saudi club decision — but Henderson is looking for options and Ajax are there.”

When asked whether Henderson is likely to move elsewhere this month, Arsenal legend Alan Smith predicted that he will only have “bad memories” from his time in Saudi Arabia.

” Jordan Henderson depends on the attitude of his club in Saudi as to whether they will say: thanks for the memories, goodbye,” Smith told Sky Sports.

“There haven’t been many memories and if there have been, they’ve been bad ones. Somebody would get a very good player in Henderson, he’s coming to the end of his career but he’s a very good figure in the dressing room.

“So I don’t think there will be a shortage of teams after him, if he’s available.”