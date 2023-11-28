‘Desperate’ Spurs ‘rival’ Man Utd, Liverpool for Ten Hag’s £39m ‘top target’ as Ange eyes ‘priority’ raid

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have ‘joined’ Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Spurs paid around £43m to sign Micky van de Ven from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg in the summer and he formed a strong partnership with Cristian Romero during the early stages of this season.

Ange Postecoglou masterminded Tottenham’s superb start to the campaign as they sat top of the Premier League but they have now lost three games in a row.

Their recent downturn in form has come amid Tottenham’s ongoing injury crisis. Van de Ven and James Maddison are not due back until next year and they are also without Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon.

Tottenham – who are eighth in the 2023 Premier League net spend table – invested heavily in the summer but they are expected to do so again during the upcoming January transfer window.

A report from The Evening Standard claims ‘Tottenham have joined the race to sign Nice defender Todibo, as they prepare to enter the transfer market for a new centre-back in January’.

The centre-back has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months and he has recently been described as Erik ten Hag’s ‘top target’ ahead of January. The report from The Evening Standard adds.

‘Spurs are desperate for defensive reinforcements and are ready to rival Manchester United and Liverpool for France international Todibo. ‘The 23-year-old has impressed in a Nice side challenging Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1 and is said to be available for around £39million. ‘Spurs have made a new centre-back their top priority in January but they are expected to face competition from some of the best clubs in Europe for Todibo. ‘Spurs also have long-standing interest in Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly, while Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite are possible alternative targets.’

The report later claimed that Tottenham ‘could also look to add depth in other positions’ with former Celtic attacker Jota among their potential targets.