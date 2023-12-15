‘Desperate’ Ten Hag ‘struggling to offload’ Man Utd flop with two clubs ‘put off’ by two major factors

Premier League giants Manchester United are ‘struggling to offload’ Jadon Sancho due to his massive wages, according to a report.

Sancho is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford after falling out with Erik ten Hag.

He has not played since the Premier League win against Nottingham Forest on August 26, notably being left out of the next fixture at Arsenal due to his poor performances in training.

Several clubs have been linked with the England winger and there was strong interest from Saudi Arabia in the late stages of the transfer window.

A move to the Middle East did not materialise, though, and Sancho has been left twiddling his thumbs in Manchester.

A return to Borussia Dortmund has been mooted, while fellow Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are also believed to be looking at the 23-year-old.

If Sancho is to leave United for a club not playing in the Saudi Pro League, he is surely going to have to take a wage cut.

His current earnings of around £350,000 per week appear to be hindering his chances of securing a transfer in January.

Sancho flops, Casemiro praised: Ranking all 60 Man Utd signings since Sir Alex retired in 2013

According to The Sun, Ten Hag is ‘desperate’ to get rid of Sancho in the winter transfer window but the club are ‘struggling to offload’ the winger with Dortmund ‘not keen’.

There are currently no ‘takers’ for the £73million signing with Leipzig ‘put off’ by his monstrous wages.

Another ‘complication’ in the Red Devils’ attempts to offload Sancho is the fact they are not willing to loan him out to another Premier League club.

A source told the newspaper: “The situation with Sancho is turning into a nightmare. Club, manager and player are keen for a deal to happen in January.

“They’ve been working flat out to try to get something in place. A loan move is in the interest of all parties but, so far, nobody has come in with a firm offer.

“Dortmund were interested but there is a concern that Sancho won’t be fit enough to hit the ground running, which is putting them off.

“And his wages are putting off others as well, including RB Leipzig. It’s still possible a club in Spain or Italy might come in for him, but as things stand there are no offers on the table.

“A red line for the club is that Sancho can’t go out on loan to a Premier League rival. They don’t want to hand over a top player to another team in the League.

“But the situation is growing increasingly untenable, and the new investors, in particular, are keen to resolve it.

“They back the manager and the manager wants the player to move on, but with each passing day it’s looking more and more likely that Sancho could be at United in the second half of the season. But having a player like that rotting in the reserves just makes no sense.”

Transfer gossip: Barca to sell Lewandowski to fund Newcastle raid as PSG eye Man Utd star