‘Destination Newcastle – Howe closes in on two signings, as one transfer in particular ‘gains momentum’

Newcastle United are edging closer to making a further two additions in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Geordies have already made four signings this summer with Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos all arriving in the first month of the transfer window.

Newcastle have also seen Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh depart for Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively but their next incoming may not be far away.

Eddie Howe and his recruitment team are not done there though, with two more potential signings on the horizon in the form of AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw and Fiorentina’s Nico Gonzalez.

HITC insists that Newcastle ‘are close to finalising a deal’ for Thiaw with Milan’s capture of RB Salzburg’s Strahinja Pavlovic allowing ‘them to move on Thiaw and Newcastle are now making swift progress over a deal’.

It is understood that ‘talks have progressed with Newcastle and Thiaw’s representatives and a broad agreement over his personal terms are now in place.’

The report adds:

‘With Newcastle United now making good progress in their pursuit of Thiaw, the two clubs are approaching an agreement. ‘HITC understands that the total package deal will be worth £35million including add-ons.’

A report in Italy also claimed it is ‘destination Newcastle’ for Thiaw with Milan looking to get ‘at least €35-40m’ for the defender.

Sky Germany reporter Patrick Berger has revealed comments from Thiaw’s agent Gordon Stipic in which he claims the latest rumours are false.

Stipic said: “The current reporting about my client Malick Thiaw in connection with a possible transfer to Newcastle United is false and incorrect. Therefore, I will not comment on any further rumours.”

Berger added on X: ‘#NUFC are still very interested in the German centre-back and have presented their project. But no decision has been made yet, no agreement so far. Thiaw can well imagine to stay at AC Milan as he’s very happy in Italy.’

Another Newcastle deal that has ‘gained momentum’ is their pursuit of Fiorentina winger Gonzalez with reports in Italy claiming that the Geordies are ‘informed’ of his current situation.

Fiorentina are asking for €35m for Gonzalez from Newcastle with another winger, Andrea Colpani, recently arriving from Monza to provide back up if the Argentina international leaves Florence.

Newcastle beat Hull City 2-0 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday and Howe hailed the importance of the Magpies’ goalkeeper Nick Pope.

On the win at Hull, Howe said: “I think it was a good game. I thought it was a tough game for us. We knew it was gonna be, I think, coming here, they’re slightly ahead of us physically, but they’re a very different team tactically to most that you see.

“It was ideal for where we are at the moment. Hull play slightly differently, it’s good to see something different. Full credit to their manager and their players for trying to implement that in a very short period of time so we had a couple of things to get to grips with and how they play out from the back.

“There’s a lot of interesting things from them and it took us probably 10 to 15 minutes to get to grips with it, even though we knew what to expect from them. I thought once we did, I thought the first half especially played very well and then the second half was difficult to judge. It was very, very bitty with all the changes.

“The front three for us all looked good. Alex (Isak), Harvey (Barnes) and Jacob (Murphy) all looked good. There were several good moments from them. The second goal was really good.

“Nick’s save at a time when it’s one nil and the game’s in the balance, that’s what he’s done for us since he’s been here. He’s been a giant in goal for us and it was a magnificent save.”