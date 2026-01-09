Diego Simone tried his best to rattle Vinicius Junior.

Diego Simeone reportedly taunted Vinicius by telling him he was going to be sold by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez as the two had a heated argument on the touchline.

The Madrid neighbours faced off in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final, but as usual, Simeone was trying his best to influence play from the sidelines.

His target was a familiar one in Vinicius, with the two having previously been involved in a shouting match, and it was time for round two.

Simeone was seen taunting Vinicius, and Movistar reckon they have deciphered what the Atletico manager shouted. “Florentino Perez [Real Madrid president] is going to kick you out, remember that!” he said.

“Remember that they’re going to kick you out. They’re going to kick you out, remember what I’m telling you.”

Simeone is referring to persistent rumours that Madrid may dump their Brazilian winger after his form fell away.

A report in Spain last week also suggested Vinicius was at the centre of a dressing room conflict and that several key figures would prefer to see him leave.

Purchasing Vinicius would be a tough ask, though, with a €1bn release clause meaning Madrid can demand any figure they like. Another report suggests the Brazilian wanted that clause lowered to €300m, indicating his openness to a move.

After Vinicius was subbed off, Simeone again goaded him, this time referring to boos coming from the stands of Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.

“Listen to the people!” Simeone is reported to have shouted.

Vinicius Junior had the last laugh though as Madrid beat their city neighbours 2-1, setting up a final against Barcelona. The Brazilian took to Instagram to remind Simeone that he lost another knockout game against Madrid.

As for the Atletico boss, he refused to elaborate on his comments post-match and said he prefers it stays on the pitch.

“Vini Jr? I have nothing to say. Ever since my playing career, I’ve said that what happens on the pitch stays on the pitch,” he said.

“I have great respect for Dani Carvajal and for all Real Madrid players. I explained clearly how situations can look from the outside and how things are perceived.”

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso was less pleased, saying he heard what Simeone said and that it crossed the line.

“I heard what Simeone said to Vini, and I didn’t like it,” he said. “You cannot talk like that, some things cross the line.”

