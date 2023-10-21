‘A lot of determination and belief’ – Arteta hails nature of Arsenal fightback in gritty draw

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed his side for showing “a lot of determination of belief” as they turned round a two-goal deficit to draw with Chelsea.

At the start of the day, Arsenal and Chelsea were separated by nine points in the Premier League table. The Gunners have excelled this campaign as they did last, when they led the league for most of the way before losing out to Manchester City.

They’ve won six games in the league, compared to the three the Blues have won. However, that they were significantly better placed than their cross-London rivals was not evident in the opening exchanges.

Cole Palmer showed a great deal of maturity to slot home from the penalty spot in the 15th minute, before Mykhaylo Mudryk – who Arsenal wanted before he moved to Stamford Bridge – lobbed David Raya to double the arrears.

The Gunners were let back in by a Robert Sanchez mistake in the 77th minute, though, as the goalkeeper’s misplaced pass was met by Declan Rice, who thumped the ball into an empty net from distance.

Then, with just six minutes remaining in regular time, Bukayo Saka slotted the ball through to Leandro Trossard, who poked home an equaliser, with the game finishing at 2-2.

Having gone two goals down and been chasing the game for some time, Arteta hailed his side for showing grit and getting back in.

“Not giving up and having a lot of determination and believing we could still do it,” he told Sky Sports.

“We increased our level, that was something we had to do from the first half, be much more of a threat, having much more purpose with the ball, start to win more duels, we did that and we started to get in the game.”

Arteta was complimentary of Chelsea’s players, but reiterated his pride that his side managed to come away with a result.

“Credit to the team and the players that you are facing, they are really good. They gave us problems, we created ourselves the biggest problems,” he added.

“Belief, you are at at Stamford Bridge, you are 2-0 down against those players, the first temptation is [to think] it’s not going to happen today, and I don’t want to allow the team one bit to think like that because I thought the game was there to grab something from it.

“Really important because [if] you cannot win, you don’t have to lose the game and those games against big teams, big rivals, it is that, we take some learnings and we take a lot of praise for the players what they have done, second half especially.”

READ MORE: Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal: Gunners show true grit to reverse two-goal deficit with late double