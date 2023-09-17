Devastating Paqueta exit back on as Newcastle to chance way below-odds offer for star man

Newcastle United are reportedly willing to pay £52million in their attempts to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham after Manchester City backed out of negotiations in the summer.

Paqueta was the subject of interest from Premier League juggernaut Man City in the summer. The Brazilian is reported to have said yes to the Citizens’ project after they bid in the region of £69million.

However, West Ham wanted much more, with one report suggesting they’d ask for £110million or Paqueta would stay with them.

That was on the basis that David Moyes felt Declan Rice was “quite cheap” when he sold him for £105million this summer.

Paqueta did end up staying with the Hammers, with an FA investigation into betting breaches being opened against him contributing to City dropping out of the race, and he may have even been too expensive for the cash-rich outfit.

There’s a chance of him being sold yet again, though, this time to Newcastle, who have previously been linked, as a result of Paqueta’s friendship with Bruno Guimaraes.

Indeed, Fichajes reports that following their qualification for the Champions League this season, the Magpies ‘continue to think about possible signings’ that would see them improve in the short term.

It’s suggested Paqueta is right at the top of that list, and Eddie Howe’s side ‘would be willing to put on the table more than €60million’ (approx £52million).

That is below City’s opening offer in the summer, and way below the asking price that they were set by West Ham. With that being said, Newcastle will surely have to go a long way above their initial price if they want to snare Paqueta.

That he’s already scored and assisted this season means there’s no reason his value would have dropped, and if he continues to put in good performances, there’s no way the Hammers will accept anything less than what they wanted from City in the summer.

As such, Newcastle will have to make an assessment on whether or not they can afford to splash such a big sum on one player.

READ MORE: Newcastle arrest rotten run but Howe may have to ruin Tonali’s reunion with Milan…