Chelsea are set to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City after agreeing to pay £30million for the midfielder, according to reports.

Dewsbury-Hall is set to follow Enzo Maresca to Chelsea after the Italian coach replaced Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

The pair were clearly an ideal match as the English midfielder had an outstanding season in the Championship in 2023/24.

Named as Leicester’s Supporters’ Player and Players’ Player of the Season, he will be a great miss if his transfer to Chelsea goes through.

MORE ON CHELSEA FROM F365

👉 Chelsea ‘suggest’ fourth-worst Premier League finisher in swap deal for £100m Newcastle star

👉 Nine of the worst penalties ever taken, including John Terry wanting to be Champions League final hero

He had been linked with Brighton earlier this week in a swap deal expected to include Polish midfielder Jakub Moder on top of some cash.

Moder could still move to the King Power as the Premier League new boys seek a replacement for Dewsbury-Hall, who is off to reunite with Maresca at Chelsea.

Dewsbury-Hall set to leave Leicester for Chelsea

According to The Athletic correspondent David Ornstein, there is an ‘agreement’ between the two clubs over a deal to send Dewsbury-Hall to the Bridge.

Ornstein says that the Blues are expected to pay £30m for the 25-year-old, which is ‘in line with other proposals Leicester received’.

Dewsbury-Hall will ‘complete a medical’ on Sunday and personal terms are already agreed. He will sign a six-year contract, it is added.

Chelsea view the player as ‘an ideal fit for their style under Maresca’.

Ornstein adds that Dewsbury-Hall ‘declined the chance to join Brighton’ as the only options in his mind were to either stay at Leicester or join Chelsea.

Leicester have been forced to cash in on their star player as they look to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

It was reported by the same journalist on Friday that Chelsea had made an opening offer to sign Dewsbury-Hall.

Brighton were also strongly linked with the midfielder in January but failed to land him.

📣 TO THE COMMENTS! Will Dewsbury-Hall be a success at Chelsea? Join the debate here.

Speaking in January, then Leicester head coach Maresca admitted that selling Dewsbury-Hall would have been a decision made by the club, not the man in the dugout.

“I don’t want Kiernan to go – ask the club if we need to sell or not,” he said.

“The only way we can do something is to sell players. I don’t think that Kiernan’s future was about this game. Kiernan is a Leicester player, hopefully he can play in the next game.

“Here, he showed once again he is in love with the club, if something will happen now, I don’t know.

“He cares about the club and he has 10 goals this season, probably for the first time in his life, these kind of things, people don’t give the right importance to and it’s not a good thing.”

More: Chelsea | Leicester City | Five-year net spend in the Premier League