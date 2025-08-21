Tijjani Reijnders has been backed to score more goals than Kevin De Bruyne for City.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has described new Manchester City signing Tijjani Reijnders as a “diamond” and predicted him to score more goals than club legend Kevin De Bruyne.

The departure of De Bruyne in the summer may have brought some concerns as to whether City’s midfield will be creative enough but Reijnders’ one goal and one assist quickly allayed any of those concerns.

The Dutchman has now been backed to go on and beat De Bruyne in the goals department, even if he will struggle to replicate the assists of the Belgian.

“He’s not going to get as many assists as De Bruyne,’ Hasselbaink said on Sky Sports News.

“He’s going to be more available and I think he’s going to score more goals than De Bruyne. But assists-wise, I don’t think that there are going to be as many.

“But the boy can play and they have found a diamond there.”

City signed the Dutchman after an impressive spell with Milan but it was more his defensive work that he was noted for as he contributed only 28 goals in his time at the San Siro

Pep Guardiola unsurprisingly said similar, suggesting the 27-year-old would play a key role for City “in the coming years” defensively.

“Really good,” Guardiola said after City’s 4-0 win. “Lovely guy and has made an impact from day one. His pace, he can help with the holding midfield.

“He can make runs inside the pockets and the spaces that sometimes we allow defenders to create.

“At Milan he was exceptional and with the national team. We knew he is a top signing for the coming years for City.”

Hasselbaink made the statement when discussing who his favourites for the title were this season and while others have plumped for Liverpool, Hasselbaink reckons Pep Guardiola’s team is the one to watch.

“Manchester City is my favourite for the year to win the title,’ the 53-year-old said.

“Everyone is talking about Liverpool and I do think it’s going to be very close, but Manchester City, for me, is the team to beat.”

Guardiola, though, was less keen on declaring his team title favourites, reminding everyone that they started well last season only to fall away dramatically.

“The start is a good result, but no more than last season,” Guardiola said. “Last season we started against Chelsea, 2-0, and look what happened later.”

“Last season also, we started with hunger and energy,” he added. “We see just the first game. So many, many points are still to play for.”

