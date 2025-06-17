Premier League returnees Leeds United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Strasbourg and Senegal midfielder Habib Diarra, according to reports.

Leeds earned promotion back to the top flight as Championship winners, finishing above second-place Burnley on goal difference.

There were initial doubts over whether head coach Daniel Farke would lead the Whites back into the Premier League, but the board gave him a vote of confidence and the German is now playing a major role in the club’s summer transfer business.

They have already completed the free transfer signing of Lukas Nmecha from Wolfsburg and have reportedly agreed a fee with Udinese for Slovenian defender Jaka Bijol.

Bournemouth full-back Max Aarons – whom Farke managed at Norwich City – and Southampton midfielder Mateus Fernandes are also on Leeds’ transfer shortlist, according to reports.

However, they have been actively working on a deal to sign Strasbourg midfielder Diarra – who impressed in Senegal’s 3-1 friendly win over England this month.

Leeds reportedly made an £18.7million bid for Diarra, but ‘a deal currently looks unlikely’, according to Sky Sports.

The report from Rob Dorsett, Tim Thornton and Zinny Boswell says:

Leeds have held talks with Strasbourg for Habib Diarra – but a deal currently looks unlikely. They are believed to have previously made an £18.7m (€22m) bid for the Senegal international. Discussions continue as the newly-promoted club look to strengthen their team. Leeds’ priority is to strengthen the spine of their team, which also includes a striker, centre-back and goalkeeper.

It’s added that Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz is a striker Leeds are considering, as is Everton frontman Beto.

Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett added more on social media about the ‘busy’ Whites, claiming their bid for Diarra was €25m (£21.3m).

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs says Diarra’s potential move to Elland Road is ‘looking unlikely at this stage’, with negotiations with the player ‘needing to be resolved if anything is to progress’.

Diarra has the word of Strasbourg president Marc Keller, who says the 21-year-old can leave if a sufficient bid is made.

Speaking on RMC’s After Foot show on Monday, Keller said: “There’s one player who’s due to leave based on a promise I made to him two years ago: our captain, Habib Diarra.

“When he extended his contract, we told him he was extending it, but that he wouldn’t leave until June 2025. So if we get an interesting offer for him and for us, he could leave.”

Diarra is already captain of Strasbourg and helped Liam Rosenior’s side finish eighth in Ligue 1 last season.

Since making his first-team debut in October 2021 at the age of 17, the Senegalese midfielder has scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 102 appearances.

Owned by BlueCo – the consortium that bought Chelsea in 2022 – it’s no surprise that Diarra has also been linked with the London club.

