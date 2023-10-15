Dictionary365: L is for L, Lackadaisical, Leicester, Limbs, Lineker, Liverpool, Loan and Lob

The Dictionary rumbles on to the letter L, which is even an entry in its own right. Common F365 L etc. Plus Liverpool, Lineker, limbs and more.

L – Shorthand used by the young people on the internet (see W) or, probably and depressingly more commonly, old people trying to look young on the internet. Ahem. Can be common or rare but never good.

Lackadaisical – Officially means ‘lacking enthusiasm and determination’ and also pronounced as it’s written, but has absolutely zero life outside football where it is used to describe a team being carelessly lazy rather than unenthusiastic – usually with regards to defending of the schoolboy variety – and for some reason has gained a mispronunciation so widespread it might as well now be the official one, given the word has no meaningful existence outside football. A football pundit must always, always, always lackadaisically pronounce lackadaisical ‘laxadaisical’. Probably the king of curious words and phrases that exist entirely within the world of football but faces some stern competition. See also derisory; foot race; part and parcel; adjudged; aplomb

Lacklustre – And also lacklustre, a word now almost never heard outside the half-time TV presenter throw to adverts when England have been at their most grindingly unimaginative in failing to break down a stubborn Estonia defence. We’re slightly disappointed football people haven’t taken to pronouncing it ‘laxlustre’ but we live forever in hope.

Last-minute – Scene of so much of football’s very greatest drama. See also winner; equaliser; limbs

Late – Can be very good (winner), very bad (tackle) or extremely annoying to commentators (flag)

Lazy journalism – criticism labelled at something that almost definitely isn’t the former and makes no significant pretence at the latter. A criticism absolutely never based on endeavour or journalistic integrity, but because the reader disagrees with it. See also bias and agenda

League – Your bread and butter.

League, Non – A vast number of leagues that are not in the league. Classic bit of football language nonsense that we’ve all just accepted, that.

Left-back – At professional level, a highly skilled specialist position requiring a varied and complex skillset. At amateur level, the second best left-footed player. If there are not two left-footed players, then the second-worst right-footed player.

Left foot, cultured – No right foot has ever been cultured, with the possible exception of David Beckham’s.

Left foot, wand of a – Absolutely no right foot has ever been a wand, not even David Beckham’s. Southpaws only in wizard school.

Leicester City – see City, Leicester; Fairytale, Leicester and Championship, Sky Bet

Leipzig, Red Bull – Football club that makes everyone vaguely uncomfortable because of the whole Red Bull, pissing on heritage thing. Concerns everyone will feel duty bound to swallow deep down if the prospect grows larger of them dethroning Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and potentially inflicting the biggest banter imaginable on Harry Kane’s career.

Levy, Daniel – Tottenham chairman, famously impossible to deal with in transfer negotiations and prone to making only extremely good or extremely bad decisions.

Limbs – One of the greatest sights in all football. Perhaps the greatest. Can happen anywhere but certain fans are more predisposed to limbs than others, but last-minute winners are often the number one source. Essentially any time something happens that causes an entire set of fans inside a stadium to completely lose their minds at the magnificent absurdity of it all, with the result that all one can see watching on is a sea of limbs going absolutely everywhere. We’ve seen it applied also to those beer-throwing fanpark scenes around major tournaments but as purists we would prefer it remain a strictly in-stadium phenomenon, although we’re probably wrong on that as with so much else. What we can all agree on, though, is the brilliance of a good Limbs – notable that limbs enjoyment can often transcend otherwise intractable rivalries and differences if the chaos is sufficiently intoxicating. One of the most profound and straightforward and compelling arguments against VAR – even if it worked properly – is its potential for Limbs Endangerment.

Limited – Quaint and kindly way of euphemistically calling a footballer shit.

Lineker, Gary – BBC wisecracker, dangerous woke Marxist and one-time crisp salesman who before all that built an enormously successful playing career on the twin pillars of scoring an awful lot of goals and never getting booked. An obvious choice, and one bafflingly few other players have adopted since. Foolish of them, really.

Link – the cornerstone of all transfer reportage.

Liquid football – Good football

Liverpool – Enormous and vastly successful football club with 19 English league title and six European Cup/Champions League crowns among myriad other assorted baubles foreign and domestic. Only meaningful rival to Manchester United for title of English football’s biggest and most significant club, but without rival as English football’s most self-important and self-satisfied. ‘This Means More’ a perfect three-word summary of how they view themselves, which explains and mitigates if not quite justifies the near-permanent sense of bafflement upon frequent discovery that the rest of the world does not consider Liverpool a special case. Currently and perfectly to be seen using their vast heft for the greater good of us all by running a kind-hearted and altruistic campaign into improving officiating standards launched by sheer coincidence within hours of a massively dreadful decision going against Liverpool.

Loan – the temporary transfer of a footballer from one club to another. Exists in three distinct types. First are the standard career-development ones where promising youngsters take their first steps in the professional game at clubs further down the pyramid or further down the division. Second come the more embarrassing ones where expensive flops are farmed out to anyone that’ll take them when no permanent buyer can be found and a wage saving is desperately being secured. The third and best type is obviously the emergency loan, usually involving keepers.

Lob – One of the more pleasing methods of scoring, the ball arcing over the poor, stranded goalkeeper before nestling in the back of the net. Always lovely. Not, though, to be confused with the still excellent but somehow more mechanic and less aesthetically pleasing chip.

London Stadium – The worst football stadium in London, because it is not in any meaningful way a football stadium. West Ham’s third home of the Premier League era after their long stay at Upton Park and a couple of years at the Boleyn Ground before moving in to the old Olympic Stadium.

Losers – How a surprising number of multi-millionaire footballers are perceived by a surprising number of football supporters.

Luck – An enormous random factor that has far greater significance in football and indeed all sport and indeed all life than any of us would probably really like to admit. Good luck, of course, happens only ever to your opponents or rivals while your team somehow muddles through and copes despite suffering the twin handicaps of not only suffering exclusively bad luck, but being the only team to do so. Doesn’t seem fair.

Ludogerets – Bulgarian team who, by law, must be in every Europa or Europa Conference Group containing an English team, despite the inherent impossibility of that requirement. See also Qarabag; APOEL; Slavia Prague; Midtjylland

Lumbering – A big and awkward yet generally effective old-school centre-half or very, very occasionally an even more disparaging term for a markedly less effective yet similarly old school centre-forward. In such a case it can only be used about a centre-forward of the type you could reasonably imagine being converted into or from a centre-back. Lumbering can in no circumstances be used to describe a player in any other position on the field, or indeed about anyone in any other field of study. A magnificently specific and football-exclusive word this one, but not even the best in its own letter (see Neville, Phil)

Luton Town – see Town, Luton

Lyon – Used to win Ligue 1 all the time, now never do. Thanks for nothing, PSG. Run until this year by infamous nightmare-to-deal-with Jean-Michel Aulas.