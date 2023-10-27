Dictionary365: M is for Maddison, Maguire, Manchester City, Manchester United, Mercurial and Messi

More big clubs such as Middlesbrough in the latest Dictionary update as we move, inevitably and inexorably, from L to M…

Maddison, James – Darts-loving playmaker, bantersmith and surely the greatest player ever to wear the Spurs No. 10 shirt.

Madrid – No matter what Atletico do, this will always mean Real Madrid.

Maguire, Harry – Perplexing and fascinating large-headed defender for Manchester United and England, whose qualities are very real yet contained within a vaguely League Two shell. Still always looks like someone who has found a pair of magic boots at the back of a cupboard and has become good enough to play for Manchester United and England entirely by accident. Hard to put one’s finger on it completely, but watching Maguire maraud out of England’s defence with the ball to surprisingly good effect always has about it the distinct whiff of Soccer Aid. Currently trying, with some success, to repair a damaged reputation for both club and country but by now surely doomed to end his career as more meme than man.

Majestic – Wonderful play. Not to be confused with any unpleasantness in Leeds.

Major – Proper trophies. Opinions vary but most would place the cut-off line somewhere between Carabao and Community Shield.

Manager – see Boss and Gaffer and increasingly these days Coach, Head

Man on – Perfectly harmless phrase alerting a player receiving or in possession of the ball that an opponent is in close proximity. But you probably can’t say it these days, can you? Probably be arrested and thrown in jail if you say it these days, won’t you?

Manchester City – Perennial punchline now having a long, loud and extended last laugh having firmly displaced the city rivals who for so long looked down on them. City not United are now England’s dominant footballing force, even if City still can’t command or attract anything like the attention from fans and the media of their local rivals. Even now, people are still more interested in United. Typical City. Have, though, under Pep Guardiola’s astute if occasionally mad leadership and the Abu Dhabi largesse compiled a team that deserves its place in the conversation for English club football’s greatest ever having finally broken their Champions League duck last season. That was the one missing piece in the puzzle, although they will of course never be able to shake the accusations that it doesn’t really count because of all the money from fans of clubs who have always enjoyed vast financial advantages but much fairer ones somehow.

Manchester United – Vast behemoth of a football club that, along with Liverpool, dominates the footballing landscape in a way no other clubs can touch regardless of any on-field success they may transiently enjoy. United, like Liverpool, possess the ability to dominate the agenda when things are going well and to really dominate it when they aren’t. Two decades of unprecedented and unmatched success under Sir Alex Ferguson have long since become an albatross around the neck of every subsequent manager who has attempted to follow Ferguson, an already difficult task made harder by Ferguson’s continued presence around the place, his salting of the earth before his departure, and the fact he is at least in part responsible for the current ownership mess due to a row about horse spunk. Have also won 19 league titles and a few European Cups. Probably worth mentioning that before the horse spunk, really.

Manchester United Football Club – Standard nomenclature for Manchester United when a pundit really needs to hammer home the sheer monstrous gravity of whatever shitbaked nonsense that once-great club is currently up to, whether it be going to extraordinary reputation-shedding lengths to back a wrong ‘un, thinking about selling up to Qatar, or losing 2-1 at home.

Maradona, Diego – see Shilton, Peter, God, Hand of and Boots, Lead-filled

Mash-up – When a colour clash forces a team to wear away shorts and/or socks with their home shirt or vice versa. Something seemingly inconsequential of enormous interest to a certain type of person, almost all of whom have at one time or another either read or worked for this website.

Mata, Juan – Managed to play for both Chelsea and Manchester United yet remain widely beloved by all, partly because he was a lovely footballer to watch but mainly because of all those lovely blogs he used to write each week.

Mate – see Postecoglou, Ange

Mathematically – Wonderfully useful word to inject entirely false hope or peril into a situation where none now remains. No team “Not yet mathematically relegated” has ever survived. No team “Still mathematically in contention” has ever won the title. No team “Not yet mathematically safe” has ever been relegated, and so forth.

Mediocrity – see Mid-table

Mercurial – A gifted yet inconsistent performer, often French, very often a winger, always infuriating but unplayable On Their Day. Not quite a football-only word, because it is equally as likely to be applied to a (French, obviously) fly-half or clay-courter as a left-winger, but certainly a sport-specific one. There has never been a mercurial office manager or window cleaner or postman etc.

Messi, Lionel – Little Argentinian fella and probable GOAT who filled the last gap in his trophy cabinet when inspiring his team to victory in the 2022 World Cup. Now to be found in semi-retirement in Miami, and fair play to him for that, as the Ronaldo v Messi culture war rumbles ever on with no sign of ending.

Middlesbrough – Championship, occasionally Premier League, club people love to point out is technically in North Yorkshire, like we just have here.

Midfield – A crucial battleground in any game of football.

Midfielder – A player who is traditionally – and confusingly when you think about it – expected to Cover Every Blade Of Grass. Not quite the case these days, with your defensive midfielders and attacking midfielders absolved of half the job proper players managed perfectly well in the olden days.

Mid-table – see Mediocrity

Milner, James – Biological miracle who played professional football as both a child who looked much older than he was and now as an impossibly ancient man who looks slightly younger than he is. His infamous boringness is a key element of online Barclays lore.

Millionaire – What all these footballers are now with their cars and their houses and which should thus render them immune to human emotion or conditions, especially fatigue.

Miss – What even the very best strikers do more often than not.

Mistake – Made routinely and with great frequency by players and managers, but if you really want to get people going you’re going to need one from the officials. Luckily, those happen a lot too.

Mobile – Useful quality in any athlete, and in football one used almost exclusively to euphemistically note its absence in a player who is not the quickest or just plain fat.

Moore, Bobby – England World Cup-winning captain, West Ham legend, and a man who can still make men of a certain generation misty-eyed as they get lost for several moments in reverie thinking about that tackle he did on Pele that one time.

Muller, Thomas – Bayern Munich and Germany forward/pest/comedian. Either the worst great player of all time or the greatest bad player. Or both.