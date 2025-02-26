Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has played down claims that Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is a ‘racist’ following his comments after his side’s draw with Galatasaray.

The top two in Turkey met on Monday night in a title clash but the game finished goalless leaving Mourinho’s side trailing by six points, in what was a heated game that included seven yellow cards in total.

Following the game, the moment in question came during Mourinho’s post-match interview as he praised referee Slavko Vincic for staying strong amid strong protestations from the Galatasaray bench, but mainly because he claimed the home side’s bench were ‘jumping like monkeys’.

“I have to thank the referee,” he began. “Because with a Turkish referee, after the big dive in the first minute and their bench jumping like monkeys on the top of the kid… if it was a Turkish ref he would have a yellow card after one minute. So thankfully it was a perfect experience for him.”

Those comments were heavily criticised and later condemned by Galatasaray, as board member Can Natan called out the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss for his ‘increasingly concerning’ comments since arriving in Turkey.

“Jose Mourinho’s systematic derogatory comments about the Turkish Super Lig, Turkish referees and the Turkish nation since his employment in Turkey are increasingly concerning.

“His recent remarks following the derby match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, in which he stated that Galatasaray’s bench was “jumping like monkeys”, are not only insulting but also illustrate a troubling pattern that crosses the borders of racist behavior.

“For someone in Mourinho’s position, it is essential to promote respect rather than resort to disparaging comments that foster division. Such behaviour is unacceptable and demands serious reflection on the impact of his words. Influential figures in football should lead by example and contribute positively to the sport.”

Drogba defends former boss Mourinho

While there has been no official comment on the situation from Mourinho (Fenerbahce have since claimed that the comments were taken out of context), there have been those who have risen to his defence. Namely, his former star striker Drogba.

Mourinho signed Drogba in 2004 from Marseille and he quickly became a key figure in attack, netting 32 goals in their first two seasons together as they won the League Cup, Premier League twice and the Community Shield.

And taking to X, he passionately defended his former boss in an open message to the world whilst tagging Galatasaray, his former club, and even going as far as to call Mourinho his ‘dad’ due to their close relationship.

“You know how proud I was to wear the yellow and red jersey and my love for the most decorated club in Turkey!!

“We all know how passionate and heated rivalries can be, and I’ve been lucky enough to experience it.

“I’ve seen the recent comments about Jose Mourinho. Trust me when I tell you I have known Jose for 25 years and he is not a racist and history [past and recent] is there to prove it. How can my “Dad” be a racist. Come on guys.”