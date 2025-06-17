Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has revealed he “obviously” wants to sign a “great player” in a damaging raid on Tottenham this summer.

Spurs have already seen some big changes made this summer. Ange Postecoglou has been sacked as manager, despite winning the Europa League, and he’s been replaced by Thomas Frank.

There are a number of stars linked with Tottenham since he took the job, particularly from his old club, Brentford.

But there is also the potential of one massive exit. Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away for months, with Atletico Madrid looking his most likely destination.

Their manager, Simeone, has not even attempted to swerve suggestions that Romero could become an Atletico player.

He has told DSports: “Do I want Cuti Romero? Obviously. He’s a great player.”

Romero has already dropped a hint that he might be looking to leave Tottenham this summer. After winning the Europa League, he made a statement which sounded like a bit of a farewell.

“We achieved what we wanted this season as a group, and that’s what matters. My name is part of the history of this beautiful club. I want to thank you all for the love and support every day despite everything, but I have no doubt that staying together led us to success,” he said.

That came not long after the centre-back had suggested he wanted his next move to be to Spain. He stated he would “love to play in the Spanish league,” before suggesting that he would “love to compete in all the top leagues.”

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 Transfer rumour power ranking: New Man Utd targets as Arsenal string along Sesko, Gyokeres

👉 Man City still only sixth in Premier League net spend table over the last five years

👉 Reason for Thomas Frank blow revealed as Brentford man can’t ‘make it fit’ at Tottenham

Romero has played in Italy previously, and has had success in England, so it’s unsurprising that he’d want to test himself in Spain.

Atletico are essentially always one of the clubs battling for the title in Spain, and Romero has not had that in England, with Spurs never really getting close while he’s been there – the best finish was fourth in his first season.

Though Atletico finished third this season – behind Barcelona and Real Madrid – they last won the title in 2020/21, and they finished second in LaLiga two years prior.

As such, the signing of an experienced winner like Romero, off the back of Europa League triumph, could help the Madrid side make the push for their next piece of silverware.

READ MORE: Tottenham told Frank is the wrong man as rival boss might’ve helped ‘win something again’