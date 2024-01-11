Tottenham outcast ‘in Munich to undergo medical’ as Tuchel confirms ‘specialist in defence’ will sign

Eric Dier is reportedly closing in on a move to Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich have agreed to pay a small fee to land Tottenham defender Eric Dier, according to reports.

Dier looks set to be reunited with Harry Kane in Munich after the German champions failed to secure the signing of Genoa defender Radu Dragusin.

Thomas Tuchel’s side made a bid to sign Dragusin earlier this week but the 21-year-old had already given his word to Tottenham.

The Romanian respected his agreement with the Premier League club – despite his agent’s disbelief – and is expected to become a Spurs player this week.

On the plus side for Bayern, they are saving a lot of money by signing Dier – who is out of contract in the summer – instead of Dragusin.

It has been revealed that they will pay a €4million (£3.4million) transfer fee for the 29-year-old, who is ‘already in Munich and ready to undergo a medical’.

This is according to Sky Sports, who says an agreement has been met with Spurs.

Dier reportedly agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga giants earlier this month.

Bayern boss Tuchel discussed the signing of Dier in a press conference on Thursday.

He said: “From experience, we know things can go wrong in the final seconds. He is Munich and we try to finalise the deal and find another alternative in the defensive position in our squad.

“I’d like to wait before the ink has dried. You’re right he is in the city.

“I think that he is more or less a specialist in the central defensive role. He’s played as a holding midfielder in the past. He can play as part of a back four and three at the back so we can free up Leon Goretzka in midfield so he doesn’t have to switch between playing as a No 8 and being deeper.

“We’re still focusing on other positions and we’ll see if anything else happens.”

This is a pretty good deal for everyone involved. Dier has found himself on the bench all season with Ange Postecoglou favouring natural full-backs Ben Davies and Emerson Royal in the heart of his defence.

Spurs are expected to be busy this month and have already confirmed the loan signing of former Chelsea attacker Timo Werner.

After Dragusin joins Werner at the club, Ange Postecoglou is expected to turn his attention to a central midfielder.

Chelsea vice-captain Conor Gallagher has been strongly linked in recent months amidst rumours the Blues are willing to sell him to help balance the books.

Fabrizio Romano has said Postecoglou is a fan of Gallagher but expects it to be a difficult deal to complete.

“Conor Gallagher remains admired by Ange Postecoglou, the interest is there, but I’m not aware of any direct negotiations at the moment,” he wrote for CaughtOffside.

“It won’t be easy because Gallagher is an important player for Chelsea.”

