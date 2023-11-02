Man Utd ‘promise’ to replace ‘weak’ Onana with £65m ‘keeper ‘the best placed’ to rescue Ten Hag

FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa ‘is back on the radar’ of Manchester United with Andre Onana failing to impress, according to reports in Portugal.

Costa has been linked with the Red Devils for a while, though the summer signing of Onana put those links to bed…until now.

The 24-year-old has impressed in goal for Porto since making the No. 1 spot his own in the 2021/22 campaign.

He is now Portugal’s first-choice goalkeeper as well and played every minute of last year’s World Cup as his nation reached the last eight in Qatar.

Costa is also believed to be a Chelsea target with Mauricio Pochettino eager to sign a new goalkeeper amid doubts over Robert Sanchez.

However, it is Manchester United who are currently the most interested in signing the Portuguese international.

This is according to Portuguese outlet A Bola, where it is claimed that Costa ‘is back on United’s radar’.

Unfortunately for Erik ten Hag, who might not even be in the Old Trafford dugout come January, Porto will tell interested clubs to pay Costa’s €75million (£65million) release clause.

It is claimed that the Red Devils ‘promise to return’ for the 24-year-old in 2024 and there is a feeling that January recruits are ‘inevitable’ as they sit eighth in the Premier League with 15 points after ten games.

United spent around £50m to sign Onana from Inter in the summer but the goalkeeper position is viewed as a transfer priority thanks to the Cameroonian’s ‘weak’ performances.

His poor form is ‘enough for the door to be open’ for a new goalkeeper during the season and Costa ‘is the best placed’ to replace Onana as the club’s first-choice in that position.

Costa is back on the ‘agenda’ for the Premier League giants after they expressed an interest in the summer before the singing of Onana.

A Red Devils scout was in attendance to watch the Portugal ‘keeper in action against Vizela on Sunday as Ten Hag wants his ‘already extensive report’ to be ‘reinforced’.

As mentioned already, Porto will point United towards their £65m release clause with the Manchester club ready to ‘open negotiations’ in the winter or summer transfer window next year.

Summer signing Onana has already made several high-profile errors this season and was at fault in both of the Red Devils’ Champions League defeats this season.

He was the hero on matchday three, however, saving a last-gasp penalty to secure a first European win of the season against Copenhagen.

The former Inter shot-stopper was helpless against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening as his side crashed out after a 3-0 home defeat.

