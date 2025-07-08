We tried. For a whole day we returned to Mediawatching transfer tittle-tattle and pretended we gave a sh*t.

We even saw a headline of ‘Liverpool’s first match since Diogo Jota’s tragic death to be shown on free-to-air TV’ on the Mirror and tried to breathe, resisting every urge to point out that Liverpool’s first pre-season friendly with Preston was always going to be on free-to-air TV. This was a naked and entirely blatant trawl for tragedy clicks.

Then there’s ‘VAR rules out Portugal goal dedicated to Diogo Jota at Women’s Euro 2025’ on the Independent, because that’s clearly the optimum way to headline a match report from a European Championship clash.

We were just about keeping it together and entering – noses held – into a world of transfers blows and boosts (which does far, far better traffic for us than all our moralistic high-grounding) and we saw this on MailOnline:

Diogo Jota’s incredible legacy to his family: The huge sum set to be inherited by tragic Liverpool star’s wife and their three small children after crash death

We felt more than a little sick – genuinely, how can anybody describe the aftermath of the death of a 28-year-old in terms of a ‘huge sum’? – even before we realised that this whole story (labelled EXCLUSIVE) consisted of somebody adding up the wages earned by Jota as a Premier League footballer.

When ‘Nick Pisa – Senior Reporter Global’ joined MailOnline in 2022 ‘as the war in Ukraine erupted and was immediately dispatched to Poland where he filed on the refugee crisis that saw thousands flocking across the border’, he surely would not have dreamed that just three years later, he would be adding up the wages earned by a dead footballer and claiming an EXCLUSIVE.

He probably didn’t realise he would be writing quite so much about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez either, but at least they’re still alive.

Tragic footballer Diogo Jota’s widow could stand to inherit up to £35million from his estate for the financial security of her and their three children, MailOnline can reveal.

MailOnline can reveal because MailOnline have a calculator.

Pisa literally goes through Jota’s wages and then concludes: ‘It means Jota’s total earnings of around £34.4million since arriving in the Premier League could be inherited by Rute and their two sons Dinis, four, Duarte, two, and their eight-month-old baby daughter Mafalda.’

It is not known how much of this money he had spent, but a chunk of it had been invested in a five-bedroom, four-bathroom house in the upmarket north Liverpool suburb of Blundellsands.

And then of course Pisa spends the next seven paragraphs describing the house and its ‘five hob Gaggenau cooker, wine chiller and fitted walnut units with granite work surfaces’. As if any of that matters.

This is such a horrible, horrible way of dragging the Jota coverage into a second sickening week by reducing a man’s life and family to mere money and material objects.

We are then treated to a whistlestop tour of his Companies House footprint as well as a list of all Jota’s cars. What an ‘incredible legacy’ indeed.

Obviously all this had to be accompanied by a long description of his funeral, accompanied by nine images and two videos from the service.

At what point – none, presumably – do people take a second to wonder whether those last few clicks on ‘Diogo Jota death’ or ‘Diogo Jota crash’ are not worth quite as much as basic humanity?

This was an utterly crass concept that should have never made it into an e-mail of suggested ‘stories’, never mind made it anywhere close to the ‘Publish’ button.

And where one dives into the gutter, some inevitably follow…

The enormous sum Diogo Jota’s wife and three children will inherit as legacy lives on

That’s the Daily Express, forever a poor, horrible man’s version of the Daily Mail.

According to MailOnline, Jota’s partner Rute Cardoso, who he married just 11 days before the fatal crash, is set to inherit a remarkable estate.

Congratulations for you have made the woman who has been by his side since he was 16 sound like the luckiest kind of gold-digger. Have a f***ing word.