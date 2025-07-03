Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has tragically died in a car crash in Spain, just a week after his wedding, according to reports in Spain.

Jota was travelling with his brother – Andre – in a car in Zamora in north-west Spain, when the vehicle left the road.

Spanish newspaper Marca report: ‘According to witnesses who called 112, the car was engulfed in flames, which also spread to nearby vegetation.’

Jota married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso – who is mother to their three children – just eight days before his death.

The Portuguese attacker signed for Liverpool in September 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fee of more than £40million; he has scored 62 goals for the Reds. He previously played with Atletico Madrid.

His finishing was much admired, with Jamie Carragher famously saying: “I think of some of the strikers I’ve played alongside: Michael Owen, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres, Robbie Fowler. I think he [Jota] is the best finisher.

“Robbie (Fowler) maybe [could be ahead of him] in terms of pure finishing, hard and low, into the corner. But [his two goals against Bournemouth are] typical Jota. When he gets the chance he is so clinical.”