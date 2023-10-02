‘Dire’ Man Utd star warned Ten Hag transfer decision could ‘effectively end’ his ‘Old Trafford career’

Erik ten Hag has been encouraged to “sign a new left-sided winger” as Manchester United star Marcus Rashford “blows hot and cold with little consistency”.

Rashford enjoyed a career resurgence during the 2022/23 campaign under Erik ten Hag as he was one of the best players in the Premier League.

After struggling the season before, Rashford grabbed 30 goals and 11 assists in his 56 appearances across all competitions.

The England international has been poor at the start of this season, though. His solitary Premier League goal in 2023/24 was scored in last month’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

The attacker’s issues have contributed to United’s poor start to the new campaign as they have lost four of their first seven Premier League games.

Former Premier League player Stan Collymore thinks Rashford is “no spring chicken” and he’s “very unlikely to dramatically change” in the coming years.

He also thinks Ten Hag should “drop him” if his “misfiring continues” over the next few weeks.

“Marcus Rashford is in dire form,” Collymore said in an interview with Caught Offside.

“His season hasn’t yet started and his head is very much down. It’s clear by now that Rashford is a confidence-player. He blows hot and cold with very little consistency to his game.

“He’s a couple of weeks away from turning 26 years old; he’s no spring chicken and it’s very unlikely that his game is going to dramatically change – he is what he is.

“So if I were in charge of Manchester United’s technical performance analysis, I would be advising Erik Ten Hag to stick with him for so long, probably another two or three more games, and if he continues to misfire, drop him.”

READ MORE: Exclusive… Savage names three things Man Utd boss Ten Hag can do to turn around terrible start



Collymore has also advised Ten Hag to sign a new winger as this individual “could easily discourage Rashford and “effectively end his Old Trafford career”.

“I would certainly be looking at a new left-sided winger in the summer though,” Collymore added.

“I would want a player to come in and look at Rashford and say ‘I am taking your spot and you’re never going to play for this club again. I’m the main man now.’ because I think it could be really easy to discourage and overwhelm Rashford and effectively end his Old Trafford career.

“He’s far too nice. If he stopped playing now, would he be considered a United legend? – Absolutely not.”

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers features Havertz, Luton, De Zerbi; Liverpool in both camps