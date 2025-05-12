Liverpool star Andy Robertson and head coach Arne Slot have revealed their reaction to Trent Alexander-Arnold being booed by Reds supporters.

Earlier this month, Alexander-Arnold announced that he is going to leave Liverpool upon the expiry of his contract at the end of this season. He is the most valuable footballer set to become a free agent this summer and is heading to Real Madrid.

Liverpool had their first game since Alexander-Arnold’s announcement on Sunday as they hosted Arsenal at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold started Sunday’s match on the bench, but he replaced Conor Bradley with around 20 minutes remaining and was loudly booed onto the pitch by a section of the home crowd.

Robertson has since revealed how he “feels” about the reception for Alexander-Arnold, whose “legacy will always be there”.

“Disappointed to lose a good friend, he’s an amazing player and an amazing person,” Robertson told Sky Sports.

“He has pushed me through and made me a better player. His legacy will always be there, he’s done so much for this club.

“He will be missed for me as one of my best friends in the game, we’ve done it all together. He’s took me to levels I never knew existed. It hasn’t been an easy one for Trent but he has made the decision.

“It was not nice to see him get booed but you can’t tell people how to feel. That’s how I feel about it and I’m not going to tell anyone else how to feel about it.”

Slot also admitted that the Reds supporters should be allowed to “express their own opinion”.

He said: “Everybody can have their own opinion and you can express it in any way you want to.

“I heard mixed opinions but the only opinion I have is I owe it to the players and fans to try to win a game of football and if Conor Bradley can’t go on because he is tired and I have Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, I will bring him in because we want to win this game of football.

“He was very close for us to win it because he had two or three passes – what makes him so special.

“For me, it is quite simple, if I want to win, I bring him in and that’s what I did and for the fans, they are entitled to have their own opinion.”