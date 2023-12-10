‘Really disappointed’ Pochettino believes Chelsea ‘deserved’ a draw after outplaying Everton

Mauricio Pochettino and Sean Dyche on the touchline during a match.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says his side were “better” than Everton and “deserved” a point at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Blues failed to impress once again as they were beaten 2-0 by the Toffees in the Premier League.

Victory for Sean Dyche’s men means they have accumulated four more points than Chelsea this season.

Abdoulaye Doucoure opened the scoring after he latched on to a save made by Robert Sanchez to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin before Lewis Dobbin grabbed a memorable goal in injury time to make sure of the three points.

Pochettino insists Chelsea deserved to leave Merseyside with at least a point but says they did not earn one due to their poor finishing.

“Football is about scoring goals and we were not clinical in front of goal,” the Argentine told Match of the Day.

“I’m really, really disappointed. We didn’t get the point we deserved. I think we were better but we didn’t get what we wanted.

“This was a game to play and to win. It’s a problem we need to check. We need to analyse the reality. We need to talk and to try to improve in the next transfer market.”

Unfortunately for Pochettino, he was forced to bring off his captain Reece James in the 28th minute.

The former Tottenham manager confirmed that the England right-back has a hamstring problem.

“He felt something in his hamstring,” Pochettino said. “It’s not so nice for him to suffer another injury. He is an important player.”

Meanwhile, Dyche was high in praise of Doucoure – who opened the scoring for the hosts on Sunday.

“He’s been a credit since I walked in,” he said. “He has accepted everything I have asked of him and more.

“He’s put endless miles on the clock. He is a credit to the team and the club.”

