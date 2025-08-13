‘Disgraceful’ Ange Postecoglou does not ‘compare’ to Mauricio Pochettino

Ange Postecoglou’s time at Spurs has been blasted by Harry Redknapp who said it was “disgraceful.”

Former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp said finishing 17th was “disgraceful” and that Ange Postecoglou does not “compare” to Mauricio Pochettino’s time at the club.

The Europa League was the highlight of what was otherwise a dreadful season for the North London club and one that saw them finish just one spot above the relegation zone.

Postecoglou was given his marching orders, despite winning Spurs’ first trophy in 17 years, with Thomas Frank coming in to replace him and Redknapp suggested it had to be done.

“Finishing fourth from bottom is disgraceful really, wasn’t it?” Redknapp told BetVictor Casino. “I lost my job after finishing fourth. So, he had every chance of going. We got to the end of the season and suddenly I was gone, okay he won the cup and I won’t disrespect it, but the two English teams in the final were two of the worst teams in the Premier League.

“It’s a cup competition that an English team should win every year when you look at the quality that’s in it.”

MORE ON SPURS ON F365

👉 Romano: Tottenham ‘back in talks’ to sign Arsenal target after Gunners ‘agree’ fee for Prem star

👉 Ornstein reveals Tottenham ‘talks’ with Man City over Savinho as player is ‘open’ amid Guardiola stance

👉 Man City, Liverpool and Man Utd stars among 10 possible James Maddison replacements for Spurs

Redknapp also compared Postecoglou’s tenure to Pochettino’s with the Argentine helping to transform Spurs into a side that regularly featured in the top four. Although the current US men’s team boss never won a trophy, he did make the final of the Champions League in 2019, something Redknapp considers more impressive than a Europa League triumph.

“I wouldn’t compare that to Pochettino’s achievements in getting to the Champions League final. Okay he didn’t win it and last year they won a trophy.

“But Pochettino taking the team to a final in the Champions League for me as a manager would still be a greater achievement. It was harder to get to the Champions League final for sure than it is to win that trophy. I’m pleased to have the trophy but it isn’t the Champions League that’s for sure.”

During Redknapp’s tenure from October 2008 to June 2012, he guided the club to their first Champions League qualification since the tournament was rebranded.

His side’s best run in the tournament came in the 2010-11 season when they topped a group that included Inter Milan before beating Milan in the round of 16. They were then knocked out by Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

READ NEXT: Predicting one surprise star at every Premier League club: #YesToMadueke, £55m Kudus, Zirkzee’s evolution