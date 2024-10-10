‘Disgusted’ Roy Keane slams Man Utd ‘fool’ for breaking ranks – ‘Someone should get a grip of him’

Roy Keane and Ian Wright during their role as TV pundits.

Roy Keane has slammed Manchester United star Christian Eriksen, insisting the “vastly experienced” midfielder was a “fool” for breaking ranks after their Europa League clash with FC Twente.

Somewhat surprisingly, Eriksen has started six of United’s ten games in all competitions so far this season but has been part of the problem rather than the solution, with the Red Devils winning just two of those games, against Southampton and Barnsley.

The Denmark international took issue with his teammates’ attitude after the 1-1 home draw with Twente in the Europa League.

He told TNT Sports: “I think we are mostly disappointed as a team.

“I think, obviously we wanted more but in the end it was far from good enough.

“Being said also in the changing room they looked like they wanted it more than us and that can’t be right.”

Keane was far from impressed with Eriksen’s comments and urged someone to “get a grip of him”.

Speaking on Stick to Football, sponsored by Sky Bet, Keane said: “Eriksen’s an experienced international player, vastly experienced. He’s back in the United team the last few weeks because the manager says he’s doing really well in training.

“Eriksen’s not going to close the gap on Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City – absolutely not.

“So he’s coming out after the game a couple of weeks ago and he actually said [they wanted it more].

“Even if you feel that and it hasn’t happened where you felt they wanted it more than you, you don’t bloody say it do you, you fool.

“Someone should get a grip of him and say ‘Why are you sending messages about us for?'”

Keane did though admit he would be “disgusted” if he had ever felt an opposition side had wanted it more than the United teams he played in.

He added: “I would be disgusted if I came in after a game and I felt another team wanted it more than us.

“You try to make sure that doesn’t even cross anyone’s mind.

“The pressure, the expectation, enjoy all of that stuff. We didn’t win every week, there was times when we won nothing, obviously. But you’d embrace that Man Utd badge, the history.”

United manager Erik ten Hag is under significant pressure at Old Trafford with this side 14th in the Premier League, but looks set to retain his job after the Red Devils chiefs discussed their options on Tuesday.

Ten Hag take on Brentford following the international break before an away trip to Fenerbahce in the Europa League.