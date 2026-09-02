Pressure piles on Everton chiefs as leading fan group left ‘disgusted’ by shambolic transfer window

Everton fan group The 1878s, which organises pre-match flag and banner displays, have ‘stood down’ after being left ‘disgusted’ by the Toffees’ transfer window, with pressure on club chiefs now at an all-time high.

Everton began the window positively, bringing in exciting youngster Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough, along with the permanent signings of Tyrique George and Merlin Rohl following loans last season.

They later brought in Christian Norgaard from Arsenal – who is yet to feature for Everton due to injury – and signed Brennan Johnson from Crystal Palace in a swap deal for Dwight McNeil.

Jack Grealish re-joined on loan from Man City and former Arsenal defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles was signed on deadline day – but what followed in the final hours of the window was a complete disaster.

Evertonians were already disappointed by the £65m sale of their star player, Iliman Ndiaye, to Man City.

Everton’s most exciting youngster – Harrison Armstrong – came close to joining Nottingham Forest after Everton accepted a £40million bid for the 19-year-old.

Supporters had to fight to convince Everton not to sell Armstrong – venting their fury on social media and also with chants in last weekend’s clash against Bournemouth. Ultimately, the Toffees did pull out of the deal.

READ NEXT – Premier League transfer net spend table for 26/27 season: Chelsea among six to make profit!

The Toffees also parted ways with Tim Iroegbunam, Nathan Patterson, Adam Aznou (loan), and crucially, Beto, with the striker joining Fiorentina in a £14.6m move.

Beto’s departure came as Everton pushed for a new striker, and they decided on Monaco’s Folarin Balogun as their top target.

Everton looked on track to sign Balogun for around £40million, before the United States international ultimately walked away and decided not to sign a contract, despite the Toffees feeling they were set to complete a deal after submitting a deal sheet to the Premier League.

That has left David Moyes with just one senior striker option – Thierno Barry – and his squad is undoubtedly now weaker than when the transfer window began.

‘We are utterly disappointed and disgusted’

“We thought the potential sale of our biggest young talent [Armstrong] was bad enough, but the last 24 hours has topped that,” The 1878s posted in a statement on X.

“On Saturday Moyes said, “I don’t think we can afford to lose any players, we need to stay as strong as we can”. Since then we have lost another 5 players (3 of them who have left play in areas we needed to strengthen in) and only brought 2 in.

“To leave us with no back up full backs and just one striker is full on gross negligence, not forgetting we also lost one of our best players at an under valued price in today’s market in the process without replacing him too.”

“We stated on Sunday that we do not feel that our fanbase’s ambitions and the club’s ambitions align right now – what happened yesterday has proved that even more.

“As a group we will still be standing down for the foreseeable future. We will not be dedicating a huge amount of our own time to put together the displays that we do that try and generate the best pre match atmosphere possible.

“To be clear, this is nothing against the signings we have made, we welcome them to the club and wish them the best of luck here.

“However, like the rest of our fanbase, we are utterly disappointed and disgusted with how this transfer window has gone, especially the end of it.

“Also for fans asking, just to reiterate – When we design flags, there are rules and regulations that we have to adhere to regarding the wording on our flags during displays, we are not allowed derogatory or offensive wording or images.

“If we were able to get a load of flags in the ground to show our feelings of discontent, disappointment & anger over this whole situation, believe us, we would, but this is something that simply wouldn’t be allowed.

“Despite how we all feel we still urge fans to get behind our team on the pitch for 90 mins like we did at Bournemouth on Saturday.

“We will fully support any action the fanbase takes in reaction to this extremely poor transfer window. OUR MOTTO IS THE STANDARD WE EXPECT!”

Everton CEO Angus Kinnear under pressure

Everton Fans’ Forum have also issued a strongly worded statement.

“We were told there was a clear strategy. We were told the recruitment structure had changed. We were told lessons had been learned,” they posted on X.

“We are demanding competence, preparation and accountability. The decision to allow players to leave without having suitable replacements secured has left the squad looking dangerous short in key areas.”

Meanwhile, Everton’s Fan Advisory Board is “calling upon club CEO Angus Kinnear to meet openly with the FAB and representatives of other fan groups”.

“This moment requires transparency, dialogue and leadership,” the FAB adds.

READ MORE – Premier League transfer window losers: Everton, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester United