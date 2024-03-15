‘It’s disgusting’ – Ben White told to ‘tell Bobby Moore you don’t want to play’ after England snub

Ben White has been told he should explain his decision to snub England to legends like Bobby Moore

Harry Redknapp has labelled Ben White snubbing England “disgusting” as he told him to “tell the Bobby Moores of this world you don’t want to play for your country.”

White became the latest Englishman to reject the opportunity to represent his country this week. The Arsenal defender has made four appearances since his debut in 2021, and went to the last World Cup, but did not play and withdrew after two games.

When announcing his Three Lions squad this week, Gareth Southgate detailed how the in-form defender – who has two goals and four assists for table-topping Arsenal this season – had asked not to be selected.

A subsequent report surfaced suggesting the reason for that is due to a poor relationship with assistant manager Steve Holland, stemming from an “angry” 2022 World Cup exchange.

There has been backlash directed towards White for his decision not to represent his country, with former top-flight manager Redknapp suggesting he should have to explain to England’s greats that he doesn’t want to represent the country they played for their entire careers.

“You don’t want to play for England? You tell the Bobby Moores of this world who’s got 100-odd caps. The Shiltons, the Beckhams, the Rooneys – those people, go and tell the Billy Bonds of this world who didn’t get a cap and should have done, and all those great players that you don’t want to play for your country,” Redknapp said on talkSPORT.

“I think it’s disgusting, I can’t have it.”

Obviously the point is less that he should actually have to explain himself, but that if he did, he would be met with derision from legends to wear the Three Lions on their chest.

What’s more, Redknapp feels although Southgate has told White the door is open for him if he wants to play, that he should not be allowed to do so again as a result of his decision.

“If he doesn’t want to play, it’s fine, okay, but don’t play any more, thank you very much,” Redknapp added.

“You should be proud to play for your country. If you don’t want to play there’s plenty of other people who would give their right arm to play for England.

“If he doesn’t want to do it, it’s the end of him. If I’m Gareth now I’m saying thanks very much, we won’t bother you again.”

Redknapp is not the only man with that view – Stan Collymore also feels White’s England career should be over. Whether or not it is remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Arsenal star White ‘should never play for England again’ after snubbing Southgate – ‘what a disgrace’