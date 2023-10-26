‘Disprespectful’ Chelsea man ‘suspended’ after clashing with manager in Champions League clash

According to reports, Chelsea attacker David Datro Fofana has been ‘suspended’ following his clash with Union Berlin manager Urs Fischer.

Chelsea – who are top of the 2023 Premier League net spend table – spent around £10m to sign Fofana from Molde during this year’s winter transfer window and he made three Premier League appearances before the end of last season.

The 20-year-old was sent out on loan to Union Berlin before this season and he is enduring a rough spell with the Bundesliga outfit. He is without a goal in eleven appearances.

Union Berlin were a major surprise package in the Bundesliga last season as they finished fourth to qualify for the Champions League.

They have lost their first three Champions League group games and Fofana was subbed off during their 1-0 loss to Napoli on Tuesday night.

Ex-Union Berlin star Torsten Mattuschka has urged his former club to punish Fofana for refusing to shake Fischer’s hand after being subbed off earlier this week.

“Give the coach your hand – even if he’s frustrated. We all understand that,” Mattuschka said (via Sport Witness).

“That’s simply disrespectful to his coach – also to his teammates and the fans. Nobody needs that, especially not in this situation.

“He is a young player, [and] has recognised the mistake. There will certainly be a fine, and there should be. Perhaps you shouldn’t take the boy with you for a game or two so that he wakes up.”

Fofana has since apologised for his actions as he insisted that “this gesture was not intended”.

“Following my behaviour during my exit from the field, I wanted to apologize to the club, the coach, my team-mates and the supporters,” Fofana said in a statement.

“This gesture was not intended and in no way does it represent my attitude, all this was generated as a result of frustration because I wanted to continue helping the team to obtain a positive result.

“We will continue to work and come back even stronger in the championship and in this great competition.”

READ MORE: Chelsea remain only perfect team in the Premier League table that really matters



Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that ‘Fofana has now been suspended for one week by Union Berlin after he refused to shake hands with the head coach Fischer after the Napoli game’.

Union Berlin director Oliver Ruhnert recently moved to explain why Fofana – who has had “private problems” – has struggled in recent weeks.

“Changing the results is not that easy for a young player,” Ruhnert told German publication Kicker.

“He has also had private problems at times. A little something came together.

“He also lacks a goal to give him some self confidence but he is someone who can help us.”

READ MORE: When super clubs turn sh*te… Every Champions League winner’s worst season ranked amid Ajax woes

