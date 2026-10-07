Cristiano Ronaldo has humbly stepped aside from the Portuguese national team, allowing the next generation to take centre stage.

What’s that? He’s done the exact opposite? Oh of course he has.

The eight-year-old in a 41-year-old’s body has released an 1897-word statement (our readers have had their say) recounting his version of events over the heinous act Jorge Jesus did of ummm, not bringing him on when Portugal were defending a 1-0 lead.

Let’s get into it…

As promised, I have decided to recount, in the first person and directly, the circumstances surrounding the latest National Team camp.

Thanks Cristiano, I’ve not been able to sleep since you made that promise.

After the 2026 World Cup, I prepared a letter to the Portuguese people, which I still keep, with the words I want to address to them when I definitively leave our team.

Presumably this letter demands each Portuguese person holds a week of mourning and prays to their government-mandated Ronaldo shrine…

At the end of the competition, right on the flight back from the United States, the Federation President asked and insisted that I reconsider my decision to leave because the FPF wanted me to continue.

He’s dropped Pedro Proenca right in it there, to be fair. There’s an ‘if I’m going down, you’re going down with me’ vibe.

Shortly after, he asked for my opinion on the name of the current National Team Coach, whom he was considering, alongside other names he did not reveal to me.

This is not unreasonable, but Ronaldo probably gave his verdict like Commodus from Gladiator.

I told the Federation President that, in my opinion, it would be the right choice.

It’s a thumbs up for Jorge Jesus.

Therefore, on the day the current National Team Coach was presented, I was genuinely happy with the choice. It was the right option, as the results are proving.

That last line really is crucial. The results are improving; Portugal won every game of this international break. Since dropping Ronaldo, they have scored at least two goals a game. But Ronaldo would rather be captain of a burning ship then one that sets sail without him.

A few days later, I received initial contact from the new national coach saying he would like to meet with me in person. I agreed, and we scheduled it for the end of my vacation.

Such a power move. Yes I will meet you, but only when I’m back from Ibiza.

We met at the City of Football, where my club was holding its pre-season training camp.

This is proper Neil Warnock taking his teams to Cornwall for pre-season vibes.

The Coach told me that day that he was counting on me and that my presence was fundamental to his project. He immediately presented me with a plan for my participation. He told me I would play the first game and the last, and that for physical management reasons, he would always make three to four changes per match.

Cristiano, we don’t know if you noticed but you did actually start the first game? You had more shots off target than on and were hooked after an hour. That may have slipped your mind.

At that point, he raised the possibility of me not traveling with the National Team to Norway and Denmark. He proposed that I play the first game and stay in Portugal, only rejoining the squad before the match at the Dragao stadium.

That seems absolutely fair for a 41-year-old.

I immediately refused this proposal. It seemed obvious to me that I could not accept it. Not playing the matches abroad would not stop me from captaining our team. That privilege of staying behind in Portugal would not set a good example.

What Ronaldo doesn’t say is that his ego could not accept it. It is entirely reasonable to rotate players during this international break. Klopp brought 44 players FFS.

The Coach ended up agreeing with my analysis.

As I lowered the pistol from behind his head.

This conversation was attended by Simao Coutinho, Sporting Director of Al Nassr, the person to whom the current coach reported throughout last season and one of those responsible for his signing by the club in 2025.

Gee, I wonder whose side he would be on. Would he pick his former employee or the one costing his club $19 million a month and has the temper of a pre-nap toddler?

On the eve of the training camp’s start, the Coach came to my home in Lisbon, at his request, to have another conversation with me. The talk was calm, and all the principles agreed upon in August were maintained.

I had a sniper trained on him the whole time, but won’t mention that part.

I played the match at Alvalade, and despite being substituted, I caused no issues. I placed the armband on Bruno Fernandes myself, far from imagining that I might be taking my final steps as an athlete and captain of the National Team. The most important thing for me that day was our victory. Winning is always good; winning in Portugal and for my Country is even better.

Et tu Bruno?

At lunchtime on the day of the match in Norway, an assistant coach came to the table where the group was eating and informed me that the Head Coach wanted to speak with me. To my absolute surprise, the coach asked if I was fit to play 30 minutes. I was fully focused on my physical recovery, integrated with my teammates as always, and expecting not to play that day. I had no problem with it.

For a man who plans every minute of his day, this was the equivalent of us normies being told we would have to run a marathon this afternoon. Presumably he rushed to get in his pre-match nap tracked by his WHOOP before having a Huel.

This request went against my planned physical recovery and training schedule – since I was only scheduled to play on the 4th at the Dragao – but obviously, I said yes. He replied that I should get ready because I would play 30 minutes.

Again, this all seems reasonable so far.

Everyone knows the rest. I warmed up from halftime onwards, watched the minutes tick by, and was never called upon. The Coach had broken his word to me.

Hey Cristiano, when you were sitting on the bench, did you happen to notice this massive screen? There’s a couple of them in the Ullevaal Stadion so surely you would have spotted them? It’s that thing you are usually looking at to see if you are on it.

Well anyway, you may have noticed the Portugal badge had a big 1 next to it and the Norway badge had a 0. What that means is there is only one goal on it and we don’t know if you spotted, but the Norwegians have this Viking goalscoring machine up front.

So, if we use our brains, we can probably see that bringing on a 41-year-old who thinks tracking back is beneath him may not be the right choice for this scenario. It’s a bit like doing your driving theory test; should you brake or hit the young girl on the bike?

At the end of the match, I just wanted everything to end with a victory and to be left alone. I did not go over to greet the fans. That failure is solely my responsibility and should not have happened. I apologize to the Portuguese who supported us so intensely there, I apologize to the fans, and I apologize to anyone who, though not Portuguese, may have traveled to see me and whom I might have disappointed.

Amongst this apology, which is obviously done for PR reasons and not because Ronaldo is sorry, there is a wonderfully egotistical sentiment.

“I apologize to anyone who, though not Portuguese, may have traveled to see me.” Even when he’s apologising, Ronaldo reckons everyone in that ground turned up to see him. Chef’s kiss.

Forty-eight hours later, we had a meeting: myself, the Coach, and Simao Coutinho, since he had been present during our August conversations.

Have you noticed that he has yet to actually call the Coach by his name?

It was a deep, very frank moment, without any filters.

“Cristiano you’re too old and don’t defend.”

“I know you are but what am I?”

We agreed there was only one way to close this “case”: the Coach had to repeat what he had just told me in private, in front of Simao Coutinho, but in the Press Room.

Here is where it starts to go off the rails.

What was agreed upon was simple: the Coach would begin the press conference by addressing this topic, seeking to put the matter to rest by telling the truth. He would state that I never asked to play any minutes, that it was the Coach – and no one else – who proposed the plan for this camp, and that it was a mistake to have me warm up only to not use me, and that if it happened again, he wouldn’t do it.

Yes, my captors are treating me well.

We ended that meeting with the Coach asking me for a hug, promising me he would say at the press conference exactly what he had just said to me, and that the matter would be resolved. I would not play in Denmark but would play the match at the Dragão. All of this took place in the presence of Simao Coutinho, as always.

After presumably hours and hours, we suspect Jorge Jesus would have accepted anything just to get Ronaldo out of the room.

At the Coach’s request, a subsequent videoconference meeting took place between himself, Simão Coutinho, and Tiago Craveiro, summarizing what we had discussed.

“He’s f**king nuts right?”

“We know Jorge but it’s easier to work with him than against him. He has 679 million followers on Instagram and we have kits to sell.”

A brief document was drafted, which I personally validated and which, to my knowledge, was delivered to the Coach, just as he had requested.

Ronaldo knows he’s a player and not the president, right?

The press conference turned out as everyone saw: his demeanor had nothing to do with our private meeting. I heard expressions and an aggressiveness that I believe I do not deserve, a “my way or the highway” attitude that he had never shown me, not even remotely, in private the day before.

Cristiano, you may not have noticed but Jorge Jesus is the manager so it’s very much his way or the highway.

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The notes I had validated were as follows: “I think it’s important, simply because it is the truth, to clarify a few things before talking about Denmark: I myself proposed a plan to Cristiano, without anyone else involved, for this sporting season with the National Team. It was a long and very positive conversation. I know how much he lives and loves the National Team and the weight he carries in the world, and even more so, the positive influence and weight he has had on the National Team for 24 consecutive years. The plan I proposed to Cristiano was accepted. He never questioned my choices. He was exemplary, loyal, and professional. The Norway match was not part of the plan I outlined for him. However, I felt he had recovered physically from the first game and warned him that I might need to use him. Cristiano agreed.

“Might” Cristiano, it’s right there.

I made a mistake by having someone of Pelé or Maradona’s stature warm up only to not put him in the game. If it were today, I wouldn’t do it.

Anyone else you’re missing from that list Cristiano, that you definitely wrote? No? Okay.

This line is nuts, isn’t it? It’s full Homelander.

This is what happens when you have sycophants surrounding you every day. Does Ronaldo not have any mates from before he was famous to say “Cristiano, that sounds mental”?

Presumably they have all been left in Madeira in favour of people who say “yes Cristiano, dying your hair blond when you are in your 40s is a great thing to do”.

To put the matter to rest: I want Cristiano in the National Team. In fact, I don’t just want him a little; I want him a lot. Fortunately, he also believes in me. He believed in me at Al Nassr, and he does here too.

Sorry? “I want him a lot?” The f**k is this? The notes inside a teenager’s diary?

Regarding not greeting the fans: We’ve already talked about this. Someone who has played over 230 games for the National Team doesn’t need lessons from me on love for Portugal. It was a moment of frustration that doesn’t erase anything. He is the player who signs the most autographs, takes the most selfies, and shows the most affection to the fans. Let’s not invent problems where none exist. When we aren’t happy, we react. That’s all it was.”

Would Jorge Jesus have to read this word for word and if he got anything wrong, go back and start again? Presumably, Ronaldo had him writing it out 100 times like Bart at the start of The Simpsons.

None of these notes stated, therefore, that the coach owed me an apology. It was the second time he had broken his given word.

He probably realised that it sounded ridiculous, Ronaldo, and completely undermined his position.

I decided to leave the camp without waiting for any further broken promises. For me, truth remains the most important element in relationships between people. As painful as it may be, tell me the truth.

Only if it’s your version of the truth though right Cristiano?

In fact, in a conversation I had with the FPF President and the Coach on the morning of that press conference – they can surely confirm this – I reiterated that if they no longer wanted me there, they should just tell me. Just be honest with me. I would accept that, and I promised we would prepare something beautiful, as I dream of happening, and no one would be upset.

Probably because they are well aware that you would not accept that. You’d deploy your army of minions to attack the Portuguese hierarchy. Your sister would post on Instagram, as would your wife.

I remember it as if it were today. They answered in unison: No. My place was in the National Team.

“As if it were today.” Cristiano, it was only last week, mate.

Never, at any point, have I interfered in any technical or tactical decision of any coach or manager in nearly 25 years of career. I accept, for better or worse, what I am asked to do. I respect the decision, but when my trust is broken, I feel my place is no longer there.

Ronaldo, do you remember the Euro 2016 final when you took it upon yourself to manage the team from the sidelines? Would you consider that to be interfering with the tactical decision of the coach?

I also owe an apology to my National Team teammates for leaving the camp. Despite the absolute breach of trust in the Coach’s word – as witnessed by those present during these conversations – I should not have done it. The responsibility is exclusively mine.

To be honest, they are probably relieved they get to take free-kicks again.

I apologize once again to the Portuguese people, but breaking one’s word has a defining impact on me. I felt that, from that moment on, my presence would only harm the working group, so I did what I always said I would do if I didn’t feel useful: I packed my bags and left.

Oh yes, because causing a circus by throwing a public strop is way better. Could you not have rung up your old captain Roy Keane and asked how his Saipan experience played out? You might even get a movie.

The consequences of this action must be evaluated and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation. I understand that the punishment should carry no mitigating factors. I am not just any player; I am the team captain, which constitutes an aggravating factor. I have already apologized, but I know actions must have consequences. Anyone in football, in my position, knows that regardless of individual status, the rules apply equally to everyone.

“I am not just any player.” And there we have it.

On this note, I have heard a lot of talk about farewell matches, about how I deserve a dignified send-off, and that the Federation wants to give me that opportunity. I learned in life, often hungry and with nothing to eat, that nobody gives anything to anybody.

Ronaldo there, trying to make you feel sympathy for him but reminding that he once was a human.

I can promise all my fans, naturally, and especially all the Portuguese people, that we will hold one or more farewell matches; there will be time for that.

Actually you can’t promise that Ronaldo because believe it or not, you don’t actually control the future of the Portuguese National team.

But when I think about the National Team, what I truly think about is competing. That is what I thought about on the day I received the news of my father’s passing. I was at a National Team camp and decided to stay until the next day’s match was over. I did that for my Country, something I would never do for any club.

Take that Manchester United.

Therefore, if I am physically fit, playing at my club, and scoring goals hopefully, after serving whatever suspension is applied to me, I will be available, as I have always been, to compete and win for our National Team.

What a sickening end to a sorry display of egotistical ramblings. Me, me, me. Hopefully that suspension is life.

Believe me, this is the purest truth.

Excuse us, we’re just off to vomit into the nearest bin.

Cristiano Ronaldo 6th October 2026

Age 41 and a half.

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