Arsenal have been told they will need to be “practically perfect” for the rest of the season to win the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side are already eight points behind league leaders Liverpool, who have won nine of their opening 11 fixtures.

It has been a difficult couple of months for Arsenal, whose only win in their last five matches came against Preston in the Carabao Cup.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have lost four in a row in all competitions and trail Liverpool by five points.

The Reds were not taken seriously as title contenders before the 2024/25 season started but their form under new head coach Arne Slot has been relentless.

They are now being taken very seriously and their incredible start has made them many people’s favourites to finish top of the Premier League.

Former Arsenal and City right-back Bacary Sagna appreciates Liverpool’s start but thinks it is “too early” in the campaign to make any title predictions.

“I think it’s too early to guess who’s going to be champion,” the Frenchman said.

“Of course, Liverpool have some advantages, but you know City are specialists at closing the gap, so surely they’re going to come back into fitness and into form. Towards the end of season, they’re going to put pressure on Liverpool.

“City didn’t have the greatest start. This is a big part of their life, but you know after being champions so many times – four times in a row – it’s always difficult because whenever you lose people withdraw.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365

👉 Five reasons why Arsenal are finally ready to overthrow Man City in Premier League title race

👉 Former Arsenal transfer targets among 10 who might regret leaving the Premier League

👉 Odegaard top, Willian bottom in ranking of every Arsenal signing after Wenger

“The team withdraws, the performances withdraw, the work ethic withdraws. Everyone starts saying that the team is gone, and their dominance is coming to an end.

“There is only a five-point difference between Liverpool and City. It’s only two games. So, City is far from out of the title race.”

With Arsenal already eight points behind pacesetters Liverpool, Sagna believes the Gunners will need to be close to flawless with 27 matches remaining.

“It’s more disturbing for Arsenal because they’re in fourth position, and they have a lot of disadvantages being nine points behind Liverpool,” he said.

“Arsenal are still in the race, but they know that they will have to be practically perfect from now on. Arsenal can’t afford to drop any points. It’s frustrating for them to be nine points behind Liverpool after eleven games.

“Even though City are currently second, I still think that they’re favourites.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Alan Smith thinks this could be the year City finally relinquish their Premier League crown.

“Yeah, it’s difficult,” he said. “They’ve (Liverpool) played Chelsea, (Aston) Villa, and Arsenal, and haven’t lost to any of them.

“They’ve got City coming up, I know that, and I think they’ve got Newcastle away and somebody else away. They’ve got Man City on the 1st of December at home and that’ll tell us more about where they are.

“There’s still a question mark over Arne Slot’s Liverpool, but he’s answered all the questions so far.

“For City to win it five times on the track would be unbelievable. Without Rodri, you have to feel that this year’s going to be the one where they’re not going to lift it.

“Given that, Liverpool are nine points ahead of Arsenal; you’re thinking, well, I don’t think a team’s overturned that deficit. At the moment, you’d say Liverpool.”