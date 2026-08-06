Djed Spence has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

According to reports, England international Djed Spence wants to join Liverpool, while Tottenham Hotspur have set their asking price.

So far this summer, Liverpool have only made two signings, having landed Victor Munoz and Jeremy Jacquet.

With the Reds targeting PSG pair Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, they remain in the market for at least one new winger in the coming weeks.

But Andoni Iraola‘s side also need recruits in other positions, especially in defence.

For various reasons, Liverpool are currently without Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk, Giovanni Leoni and Joe Gomez, while they are also weak at full-back.

Therefore, Liverpool arguably need to sign a new full-back and centre-back before this transfer window closes, and Spence is reportedly among their targets.

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Spence is in a strong position to earn a transfer after he shone for England at the World Cup, while he was one of Tottenham’s better players last season.

But with Pedro Porro and Andy Robertson likely to be Tottenham’s preferred full-backs next season, Spurs are likely to be open to his exit under the right conditions.

And Anfield Sector has revealed that the defender is ‘extremely receptive’ to joining Liverpool this summer.

They said on X: ‘Liverpool have an interest in Tottenham defender Djed Spence.

‘Spence is said to be extremely receptive to the idea of a move to Liverpool.

‘Andoni Iraola has defensive concerns around the current right-backs.

‘Not the only name under consideration so no clarity whether progresses but definite interest even if downplayed.’

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Tottenham demand £35m for Liverpool target Djed Spence

In conjunction with this report, Tottenham reporter @szyexcl said on X that Spence’s current club want £35m for him this summer.

They explained: ‘Understand liverpool hold an interest in djed spence. player would be very open to liverpool if an offer arises. #thfc would seek at least £35M’.

However, former Premier League scout Bryan King claimed last month that the north London side would be “stupid” to sell Spence for anything less than £50m this summer.

King explained: “I think he’s done well every time he’s played for England. They’d be foolish to let him go for £25m, that is for sure.

“You wouldn’t let him go for £25m. You wouldn’t even start thinking about letting him go for under £50m.

“We’re talking about a young, current England international. It’s a situation where Tottenham would be stupid to let him go.”

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