Paul Scholes has urged Martin Keown to "do one"

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has told Martin Keown to “do one” after claims about Manchester City titles, while he also took aim at Simon Jordan.

City have been charged with hundreds of breaches of Premier League financial rules. While they’ve appealed, the sanctions would surely be severe if that fails.

They could be relegated while also potentially having their titles stripped.

If that happens, United legend Scholes, who missed out on a 2011/12 Premier League title when City won it, has stated he’s a “greedy b****rd” who wants his medal for finishing second that season.

That’s seen Keown and Jordan hit back at him on talkSPORT.

Jordan said: “I was always thought Paul Scholes was a very balanced individual who made sensible points.

“Maybe his experience of management at Oldham has corrupted his thinking, because all of a sudden, what he’s got is a podcast and he feels that he and Nicky [Butt] have got to say controversial things.

“I think he’s a bit better than that, really.”

Keown then added: “I can’t tell him how to behave, how to think.

“If I was involved, I’d be angry.

“For me, I think it just should be void. I think if we’re going to take away Manchester City’s trophies through that period, it should be made void and they should just leave it as it was.”

Paul Scholes tells Martin Keown to ‘do one’

Scholes has hit back at the pair for their opinions on his quest for a 12th Premier League medal.

He said on Instagram of Jordan: “Pot, Kettle, Black, Simon.”

For Keown, Scholes responded: “And you can do one with that ‘void season’ nonsense.”

It’s not yet known what the exact sanctions would be for City, as there will now have to be an appeal process before anything is firmed up.

However, the likelihood is that at the very least, the Manchester outfit will be given a massive points deduction, while the higher end of the scale would see them relegated and stripped of their titles.

In the Premier League alone, City have won eight titles, so it would be a massive gut punch if every one of them was to be taken away, and that’s before taking into consideration the other titles they’ve won, such as their maiden Champions League crown in 2023.

READ MORE: Man City FFP: Rival PL clubs make demand for two severe sanctions – ‘more than relegation’