Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have contested close to a hundred finals between them in their glittering careers – but which era-defining superstar has the better record on the showpiece occasions?

We’ve delved into the stats to compare Messi and Ronaldo’s records in finals.

Remarkably, Messi has more goal contributions (goals plus assists) in finals than his total number of appearances.

For the full article, please click here.