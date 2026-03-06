Dominic Solanke admits the Tottenham team held a dressing room summit after their damaging 3-1 home loss to Crystal Palace on Thursday night, a result which club legend Peter Crouch admits leaves them ‘bang in trouble’.

With just nine games remaining in the Premier League season, Spurs sit a point above the relegation but are in complete freefall after suffering a third defeat in a row under interim coach Igor Tudor. The new manager bounce is clearly not applicable in N17.

Indeed, Tottenham have now failed to win any of their last 11 outings and will also be without skipper for the night, Micky van de Ven, for the trip to Liverpool on March 15 after his red card against Palace. At least Cristian Romero will be back for the Anfield clash, though.

Tudor was strangely bullish after the one-sided contest, admitting: “After this game I believe in [them] more than before, maybe it sounds strange but this is it. I saw something in the team, I saw that there is something, even now in the dressing room after the game.

“When we will be complete and I choose the right guys, it will be good I believe. I saw something, some good energy, some wish to do, some passion. The fight, I saw it was there.”

And now Solanke claims the squad engaged in honest conversations regarding their current predicament.

“We’ve just had a big conversation.

“We know the position we are in is definitely not where we want to be so we need to figure out how we are going to get out of it as soon as possible.

“We know there’s been difficulties but we’re not in a position to make any excuses anymore.

“We need to do the job on the pitch. It is easy to say we want to be better but we want to be better on the pitch. We need to fight and realise the position we are in.

“We know the club is not used to being in this position so we need to understand it and understand it’s not going to be easy and we need to fight every single game, every single minute, to make sure we improve.”

Meanwhile, former Spurs striker Crouch was critical of the squad strength, given the number of players still missing, adding: “I don’t think there is quality. The best players are out injured.

“Tottenham are bang in trouble. I look at Manchester United and they looked to Michael Carrick, he has managed to get a tune out of those players straight away. Tudor is a massive gamble.

“There are no players who have come through from the youth team, players who know the club.

“Archie Gray was the best player for Tottenham, and he’s 19 years old. There aren’t enough leaders out there.”