Tottenham Hotspur progressed to the semi-finals of the Europa League with a defiant 1-0 win away to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night.

Dominic Solanke slotted away a first-half penalty under pressure to keep Spurs’ trophy hopes alive amid the club’s bid to “repay the fans” for a disappointing season.

It also handed Ange Postecoglou a much-needed lifeline with the outspoken Aussie still able to fulfil his promise of securing a trophy during his second season in charge.

Spurs fell behind in the 6th minute of the first leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Thursday before battling their way to a 1-1 draw ahead of the visit to Frankfurt.

Clean sheets have been in short supply for a side who have lost 21 matches and conceded 72 goals across all competitions, but the Premier League side stood firm to preserve the lead Solanke gave them.

Speaking to the club’s media team in the wake of the victory in Germany, Solanke reflected on the size of the achievement.

“I think with everything that’s gone on this season, tonight was huge for everyone at the club, the fans… we knew it was going to be tough, but we’re excited to play in matches like this and to get the job done, we’re delighted.

“We need to cherish these moments. We’ve stuck together all season, and this shows that, really. To be together now, it will be a happy journey back, as well!”

Tottenham’s goalscorer also stressed the difference in quality when Spurs have a fully-fit squad.

“I think that’s the thing, a lot of people will probably neglect the fact that we’ve missed so many players throughout this season and, yes, when we’re together, we know that we can beat anyone.

“This competition, it’s something that, from the start of the season, we’re back in Europe and we’ve had our eyes on winning. Now, we’re a step closer.”

It’s been a testing season for everyone connected with the club, but lifting the Europa League for the first time would help mend the damaged relationship with the fans. Solanke was keen to acknowledge the fans and touched on the motivation they provide.

“Especially the fans who travelled, but not only them, the ones at home also supporting us as well. We’ve had some tough times this season, but nights like this hopefully repay that, and if we can go on to win it, I’m sure everyone will be happy.”

The Englishman also discussed facing down the noisy ultras, remaining calm under pressure to slot home the winning goal.

“I was just trying to stay cool, really,” said Solanke.

“Their fans were making as much noise as possible. It’s quite loud. I just need to stay cold in that moment.”