Dominik Szoboszlai reveals damning attitude issue with Liverpool players – ‘I won’t name names’

Dominik Szoboszlai claims there were players at Liverpool who were “satisfied sitting on the bench” before he arrived at Anfield.

Szoboszlai moved to Liverpool from RB Leipzig in a £60m deal in the summer, and has settled immediately on Merseyside, contributing two goals and two assists in 14 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Hungary international is a key part of what has so far proved to be a successful midfield overhaul which has seen Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch also come in to good effect.

Szoboszlai has played every minute in the Premier League this far, and told Hungarian podcast Premier Leak that he wouldn’t have it any other way, as he performs best when he plays frequently.

But the 23-year-old also made the shocking revelation that before he arrived at Liverpool, there were players that more than happy wo watch from the sidelines.

“Everyone wants to get into the starting XI, that’s normal and that’s how it should be, the goal in every team,” he explained.

“Who is satisfied with sitting on the bench? I’m going to be honest, there are a few.

“Actually before I came here there were some [at Liverpool] as well. I won’t name names, but I heard about it.

“Personally, I want to play in every game, even if I’m a bit tired.

“Anything, whether it’s the FA Cup, League Cup, Europa League, Premier League, national team, anything.

“I’m in a good condition when I’m constantly needed, I’m in the best condition when I can play on Thursday and Sunday.

“Because then there’s no training, recovery, concentration, match, recovery, match, and this goes on and on, and this is perfect for me.”

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino all left the club in the summer, and we assume Szoboszlai is referring to one or more of those players, as he’s unlikely to be throwing his current teammates under the bus.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Newcastle v Arsenal, big-game Chelsea, Erik ten Hag and DCL