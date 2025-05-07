Donald Trump offers World Cup ‘incentive’ to Russia to end Ukraine war

Donald Trump had no idea that Russia were not allowed to play in the 2026 World Cup as he held the first meeting of his administration’s 2026 World Cup taskforce alongside FiFA president Gianni Infantino.

Qualification has already begun for the 2026 World Cup with four teams already booking their place alongside hosts USA, Mexico and Canada.

Russia have been banned from international football since they invaded Ukraine in 2022 but it seems that nobody told Trump.

“That is right,” said Infantino. “They are banned for the time being from playing but we hope that something happens and peace will happen so that Russia can be readmitted.”

We suspect that Infantino did not mean they could be parachuted into the complicated qualifying process for the World Cup, though we suspect that Trump would simply expect FIFA to find a space.

Trump said: “That’s possible. Hey, that could be a good incentive, right? We want to get them to stop. We want them to stop. Five thousand young people a week are being killed – it’s not even believable.”

Also at the meeting of the taskforce was US vice-president JD Vance, whose biggest worry was that football fans travelling to the States would try and stay.

“I know we’ll have visitors, probably from close to 100 countries,” said Vance, who is presumably a newcomer to the concept of the World Cup and its number of participants.

“We want them to come. We want them to celebrate. We want them to watch the game.

“But when the time is up, they’ll have to go home.”

Trump was also questioned about possible tension between the States and their co-hosts Mexico and Canada after both countries were among victims of his trade war.

“I don’t see any tension here, we get along very well with both,” Trump said in response to a question from CNN Sports. “They just got to pay a little more money. They’re just getting away with things that they shouldn’t be. And they understand.

“We had a great meeting today, actually, with the new (Canadian) prime minister (Carney), who’s a terrific guy, and we had a very long session with (Vice President) JD (Vance) and (Secretary of State) Marco (Rubio) and everybody, and it went very well. No, we had a very great meeting and no tension. We want to do what’s right for respective peoples, and that’s what’s going to happen.

“And also with Mexico, I think the relationship is really very good with the president of Mexico.”